Photo courtesy of Cemen Tech The CD2 combines Cemen Tech’s volumetric mixing technology with a new SCM dual bin, enabling real-time mixing of individual ingredients at any proportions needed, without extra equipment or expense.

With a legacy built on 55 years of global leadership in volumetric concrete solutions, Cemen Tech has introduced the CD2 — the next generation in its line of computerized models.

The journey from the first computerized model to the CD2 showcases Cemen Tech's relentless pursuit of excellence, continually adapting to industry needs and setting new standards, the manufacturer said.

This fully automated addition to the C Series lineup features a unique split bin with individual compartments to transport and blend various supplementary cementing materials (SCMs). Notably, the mixer is equipped to handle fly ash, a crucial component mandated by Department of Transportation (DOT) standards and municipalities.

Connor Deering, CEO and president of Cemen Tech, highlights the company's dedication to innovation, stating, "Experience is our foundation, and it fuels our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in volumetric concrete solutions. The Cemen Tech CD2 builds upon this legacy, providing contractors with a tool that not only meets but exceeds their expectations in terms of accuracy, durability and efficiency."

The CD2 combines Cemen Tech's volumetric mixing technology with a new SCM dual bin, enabling real-time mixing of individual ingredients at any proportions needed, without extra equipment or expense. Its convenience, customization and cost benefits make it a valuable addition to a contractor's fleet, opening doors to more work. The dual bin design also doubles the amount of mixes this unit can produce, further enhancing its efficiency.

The CD2 allows operators to produce a more durable and sustainable concrete. The special split bins hold up to 115 cu. ft. of cement and 80 cubic feet of fly ash, meeting the demands of a variety of projects, the manufacturer said.

Like other Cemen Tech volumetric mixers, the CD2 ensures precision in measuring, mixing and dispensing concrete from a single unit. Each ingredient — sand, stone, cement powder, fly ash, water and additives — is stored in separate compartments and mixed precisely on-site. This approach allows for quick quality control testing, reducing downtime and material waste.

Mark Rinehart, vice president of sales and marketing at Cemen Tech, notes the growing trend of fly ash replacing cement for enhanced concrete performance.

"The CD2 is a valuable tool for contractors, delivering high-quality concrete with low waste, meeting customer specifications, and complying with local, state and federal project requirements."

Beyond its mixing capabilities, the CD2 replaces traditional bag filters with cartridge filters, eliminating the need to add and remove bags from the filter system. This innovation simplifies maintenance and improves filtration while offering operators greater convenience when pneumatically filling the cement bin.

For more information, visit CemenTech.com.

