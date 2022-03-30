Doosan Infracore North America is partnering with Central Power Systems & Services to add new locations in Garden City, Kan., and Tulsa, Okla.

The new Garden City location expands the company's reach in Kansas, joining the Colby, Great Bend, Wichita and Salina stores. Central Power Systems & Services also has stores located in Missouri and Oklahoma.

According to Erin Miller, marketing and inside sales specialist, when the opportunity came to expand to Garden City, the company jumped on it.

"We were looking to expand and grow our partnership with Doosan," she said. "We're really excited about the future and can't wait to see what it holds with this partnership."

Central Power Systems & Services added Doosan construction equipment in 2017 and has an ever-growing footprint in the construction industry. The new stores offer the full lineup of Doosan equipment: articulated dump trucks; crawler, wheel and mini-excavators; log loaders; material handlers; and wheel loaders.

Beyond the traditional construction market, Miller said that the Garden City location will allow the company to serve more agriculture customers, specifically beef-cattle operations.

"We're pleased to expand our reach in Kansas and Oklahoma with our partnership with Central Power Systems & Services," said Matt Pixler, director of sales, Doosan Infracore North America. "Doosan and Central Power Systems and Services serve our customers with sales, parts and service across a wide variety of markets and applications. We look forward to the continued growth of our brand at all of the company's locations."

Central Power Systems & Services has been serving customers since 1954. In addition to selling construction and agricultural equipment, the company offers solutions for power generation, power distribution and on-highway transportation service.

Locations

The new Doosan dealerships are located at the following addresses:

Central Power Systems & Services 1285 Acraway Garden City, KS 67846

For more information, visit doosandealers.com/Garden-City-KS.

Central Power Systems & Services 15525 E. Admiral Place Tulsa, OK 74116

For more information, visit doosandealers.com/Tulsa.

