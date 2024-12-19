CFX is overseeing a $412M project expanding SR429 in Florida, adding three lanes in each direction to improve traffic flow and safety, with flex lanes for incident management. Construction divided into segments, set for completion by summer 2025, featuring wider median shoulders and realigned ramps for efficient travel.

Photo courtesy of Central Florida Expressway Authority Crews are currently using Doosan DX350LC crawler excavators; Link-Belt 210X4 crawler excavators; Volvo L70H wheel loaders; assorted John Deere wheel loaders and telescopic haulers and loaders; Yanmar VIO80 mini-excavators; Manitex 26101C boom trucks; and a wide variety of crawler cranes needed for bridge beam erection.

To improve traffic flow and relieve congestion, construction crews in the Sunshine State are making capacity improvements on SR 429 between Tilden Road and SR 414. The Central Florida Expansion Authority (CFX) is overseeing the 13-mi., $412 million effort, which calls for three lanes in each direction.

"This is an exciting project to be part of," said Brian Hutchings, CFX manager of community engagement. "CFX is expanding much-needed capacity in the fast-growing West Orange County region, providing safety enhancements and improving the driving experience. This is a complete overhaul of SR 429 and once complete, it will offer the public an option for efficient travel in central Florida."

Photo courtesy of Central Florida Expressway Authority

To minimize impact to motorists, work has been divided into three segments, each expected to take roughly three years to complete. The overall project is expected to wrap up as early as the summer of 2025, with segment one work possibly finishing later this year.

As part of the work, CFX is adding wider median shoulders that can temporarily accommodate additional vehicles during emergency response events, such as traffic accidents or hurricane evacuations. The project includes flex lanes, a feature that allows the left shoulder to temporarily open to traffic when an incident occurs in one or more of the right lanes, resulting in their closure. The CFX flex lanes are being constructed to include a full 12-ft.-wide flex lane, in addition to a 5-ft. shoulder, protected by a concrete barrier wall between opposing traffic.

The work is part of the latest capacity improvements to State Road 417 (Central Florida GreeneWay) and State Road 429 (Daniel Webster Western Beltway). The lanes will help keep traffic moving and improve safety during significant incidents on the roadway. If a serious crash slows traffic, the flex lane will open to get traffic past the crash site at a reduced speed.

"The flex lanes will be controlled by a system of dynamic overhead messaging signs on SR 429," Hutchings said. "Over each lane, green arrows will signify open lanes, and red X's will show which lanes are closed. Digital speed limit signs will advise drivers of the safe driving speed through the incident area. Some of the overhead signs also will have dynamic messaging capabilities and will alert drivers of the roadway conditions ahead."

Out of concern for motorists, Hutchings said the goal is to maintain average preconstruction travel times throughout construction.

"To do this, we work to schedule lane closures and detours during the overnight hours, while keeping the travel lanes in the construction corridor open during the daytime and evening hours. To keep the public informed, we have an extensive procedure for informing commuters about upcoming lane closures and detours through the media, communications partners, social media and our interactive website."

Segment one construction involves the south end of the project from Tilden Road to Florida's Turnpike. The Middlesex Corporation has completed all bridge and roadway expansion; installed all overhead sign trusses; and placed this project segment into its final lane configuration. The remainder of the year will focus on finishing the ITS fiber and electrical components; finalizing the assembly of noise walls; and placing the final asphalt for the targeted fall 2024 completion.

For segment two, the middle section of the project from Florida's Turnpike to West Road, Prince Contracting has completed the extensive and complicated bridge expansion over Florida's Turnpike, as well as the expansion of the Plant Street interchange. Noise wall progress is moving rapidly.

Photo courtesy of Central Florida Expressway Authority

The remainder of the year will be focused on finalizing the bridge expansions at the northern portion of the project, placing overhead ITS sign gantries, paving ramps and placing the final asphalt for a projected summer 2025 completion.

Regarding segment three, the northern section of the project from West Road to SR 414, SEMA Construction Inc. has made considerable progress on the mainline expansion and new sign trusses. The focus is completing the critical rebuild of the Ocoee Apopka Road bridge, which requires a series of traffic shifts from old to new bridge decking to avoid detours and keep traffic moving. The remainder of the project will center around completing this bridge and building noise walls.

"CFX has completed the significant expansion and underpass improvements at Stoneybrook Parkway West in segment one of the project and the critical SR 429 bridge over Florida's Turnpike in segment two," noted Jack Burch, CFX resident engineer and construction manager. "We are currently working on our most complex bridge on the project, the SR 429 bridge over Ocoee Apopka Road in segment three, which we hope to open in its final configuration early next year. We have nearly finished realigning and rebuilding the expanded Plant Street interchange and have opened newly extended ramps, which are already benefiting travelers."

As part of the move to reshape the transportation landscape in central Florida, the entire corridor will be completely milled and resurfaced. In addition, mostly native plants that are drought-tolerant, pest-resistant and require minimal fertilization and maintenance will be used, based on Florida's climate.

"By incorporating these types of plantings, we are not only reducing costs, but also limiting negative impacts on the environment, a commitment we take seriously," said Hutchings. "Plant selection, layout designs and installations are performed by the CFX's landscape architect and the agency's contractors, with the goal of creating a sense of place and enhancing the driver experience."

Not surprisingly, weather has a tremendous impact as crews face seasonal challenges. Heat is a significant concern during the summer months. Staying hydrated and working safely and smartly is essential, especially during the peak midday sun. Working near hot asphalt and heavy equipment can intensify these conditions.

Summer also brings rapidly forming and sometimes dangerous storms that can produce lightning.

"These same almost daily thunderstorms and heavy rains can lead to erosion and washout issues if our work sites are not prepped for positive drainage," said Hutchings. "Heavy storms also can cause maintenance of traffic devices to be displaced or knocked over, so good worksite housekeeping, double-weighting traffic drums and removing and securing temporary signs and drums are often necessary during the summer months."

A looming hurricane or tropical storm also can dramatically impact construction operations and schedules. Crews must ensure the project corridor is ready for possible pre-storm evacuations and able to endure storm-force winds and rain. In some cases, workers may have to pull all maintenance of traffic devices, deconstruct work zones, shore up temporary signs, structures and embankments and stow and secure all equipment. Post-storm, they must make certain the project corridor is intact and undertake storm recovery efforts. This can be a multi-day process, depending on the forecast and strength of a storm.

"Keeping heavy equipment boomed down, tightly stowed on high ground, and away from potential hazards is essential when preparing the work area for a major tropical system," explained Hutchings, who added that both light and heavy machinery is required to complete the project.

Photo courtesy of Central Florida Expressway Authority

Crews are currently using Doosan DX350LC crawler excavators; Link-Belt 210X4 crawler excavators; Volvo L70H wheel loaders; assorted John Deere wheel loaders and telescopic haulers and loaders; Yanmar VIO80 mini-excavators; Manitex 26101C boom trucks; and a wide variety of crawler cranes needed for bridge beam erection.

Liebherr telescopic mobile cranes also are being utilized, along with Grove telescopic mobile cranes; Tadano mobile cranes; Wacker Neuson RD28 tandem rollers; a mix of Cat excavators, rollers, dozers and front loaders; Sany rollers; Kobelco tracked excavators; BOMAG compactors; Weiler material transfer vehicles; and Weiler SE8 pavers.

Hutchings said the hours can be long and there are always challenges, but the project is well worth the effort.

"Given how much growth-related traffic has increased along this expressway, it is extremely rewarding to see this project progress. We are seeing safety enhancements, ramps being realigned to allow for better merging, and the elimination of weaving and choke points. Drivability and the overall user experience are being significantly enhanced." CEG

Today's top stories