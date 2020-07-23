--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Chadwick-BaRoss Now Carries Link-Belt Excavators in Connecticut

Thu July 23, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Link-Belt Excavators


The Chadwick-BaRoss branch is located at 10 Fox Hollow Road, Oxford CT 06474.
LBX Company LLC announced the addition of Chadwick-BaRoss Inc. as the dealer of Link-Belt hydraulic excavators, material handlers and parts in Connecticut.

The Chadwick-BaRoss branch is located at 10 Fox Hollow Road, Oxford CT 06474, 860/261-0730.

This location serves the entire state of Connecticut.

Chadwick-BaRoss has carried Link-Belt excavators since early 1961, making it the oldest LBX dealer in North America. Its headquarters location is at 160 Warren Ave. Westbrook, Maine. 04092 207/854-8411

"CBR has been in our Link-Belt family for 60 years now and we are excited that they are still pursuing growth and new markets," said Chris Wise, distribution development manager, LBX Company.

"Our award winning machines backed by their market expertise will result in great success in the greater Connecticut market."

"Chadwick-BaRoss is proud to represent the Link-Belt excavator line in Connecticut. We've supplied the New England area with high quality reliable construction equipment and excellent customer support since 1929," said Gary Thebarge, president, Chadwick-BaRoss.

"We look forward to supporting our new LBX Connecticut customers with the same high level of support we have provided the other New England states."

For more information, call 860/261-0730 or visit www.chadwick-baross.com.



Business News Chadwick-BaRoss, Inc. Connecticut Excavators LBX Link-Belt Link-Belt Excavators Material Handlers