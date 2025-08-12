Charles A. McGrath was inducted into the CMHA Hall of Fame for his influential leadership and dedication to the concrete masonry industry. With a career spanning over two decades, McGrath's impact on organizations like ICPI was paramount, leading to the successful formation of CMHA in 2022.

Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association photo Charles A. McGrath

The Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA) announced the induction of Charles A. McGrath, FASAE, CAE into its prestigious Hall of Fame during the CMHA Midyear Meeting in Naples, Fla.

Dr. Marshall Brown, president and owner ACM Chemistries, introduced a tribute video chronicling McGrath's decades of leadership, service and impact on the industry.

"Charlie has always been the consummate professional," said Marshall Brown, president and owner of ACM Chemistries. "He is a person who always believed we should be member-led and staff-supported. In 1998, Charlie took a leap of faith to leave Bostrom and work full-time for us. That was not easy — imagine this relatively young trade association, full of entrepreneurs with a lot of passion and a lot of opinions. Charlie took that challenge. He put in the strategy, and he put in the structure needed to grow the concrete segmental pavement industry."

Following the video presentation, David Smith, CMHA's former VP of research and development, reflected on his many years working alongside McGrath.

"I think there's a couple things that allowed us to work together so well. First of all, Charlie let me do pretty much anything I wanted, as long as it sold more pavers," Smith said. "But the other thing is we're both from New Jersey so there was a sudden bonding there. I think the theme of this story is that Charlie was absolutely made for ICPI."

Smith noted that when the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) was established in 1994, he filled the sole staff position. Under McGrath's leadership, ICPI grew dramatically in membership, programs and influence before merging with the National Concrete Masonry Association to form CMHA in 2022.

In accepting the award, McGrath reflected on what made his years at ICPI unique."Throughout my association management career, I had the opportunity to lead 12 associations. But ICPI was different. ICPI was special. It was built on a true partnership between members and staff, a shared commitment to achieving our goals together."

About Charles A. McGrath, FASAE, CAE

McGrath served as executive director of ICPI from 1998 to 2022, guiding the organization through significant growth and helping shape the successful unification that formed CMHA.

Prior to ICPI, he held senior leadership roles in multiple national and international trade associations, including positions with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Society of Incentive Travel Executives and the Association of Management Consulting Firms.

In 1991, McGrath was named a Fellow of the American Society of Association Executives (FASAE), an honorary recognition bestowed upon less than one percent of ASAE's membership. The Fellows program is both a career milestone and a call to continued service — engaging recipients as authors, mentors, conference facilitators and leaders within the association community.

For more information, visit masonryandhardscapes.org.

