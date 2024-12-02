List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Charles D. Stahl Holds Annual Municipal Open House

    Mon December 02, 2024 - Northeast Edition #25
    CEG


    Charles D. Stahl Sales and Service held its annual municipal open house Oct. 30, 2024.

    During the event, Charles D. Stahl Sales and Service, which has been providing specialized equipment for municipalities in the Mohawk Valley for decades, provided customers with refreshments, lunch and displays from the various manufacturers it represents. Factory representatives also were in attendance to answer technical questions.

    Because a big aspect of Stahl's business with the Mohawk Valley area highway superintendents is the sale and installation of truck bodies and snow removal equipment, representatives from the local Ford, Chevy and Ram dealerships were at the event with their commercial trucks on display.

    Products represented by Stahl include Boss snowplows, Fisher snowplows, Snow Ex snow removal products, Western snowplows, JAG snowplows, Airflow salt spreaders, Galleo truck Bodies, Tommy Gate Hydraulic Lifts, Arctic Snow Pushers, Husqvarna Cub Cadet, Gravely, Ariens, Yanmar excavators and loaders along with TYM tractors. CEG

    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12

    Representing Charles D. Stahl Sales and Service (L-R) are Chance Stahl, Charles Stahl Sr., Michele Stahl and Charles Stahl Jr. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Corey Soprano, regional manager of Boss Snowplow; and Charles Stahl and Chance Stahl, both of Charles D. Stahl Sales and Service. (CEG photo)
    Representing Snow Ex during the open house is Justin Neiles, territory manager of New York and Vermont. (CEG photo)
    Representing Swap Hogg during the open house is Jason Welch, sales manager. (CEG photo)
    Randy Schon (L), dealer sales manager, and PJ Dufault, demonstration specialist, both of Cub Cadet. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Gary Hamilton, service manager; Jim Barrett, commercial account manager; and Mark Appleby, sales representative, all of Davidson Ford. (CEG photo)
    Tim Charlebouis, manufacturer’s representative of Ecco. (CEG photo)
    Fisher is among the leading manufacturers of snow removal equipment. Representing Fisher at the open house is Jeff Lessard, regional sales manager. (CEG photo)
    Representatives of highway and public works departments from across the region attended the event. (CEG photo)
    Clayton Schellhas (L), aftermarket manager, and Joe Miglionica, territory manager, both Husqvarna. (CEG photo)
    Attendees enjoyed a barbecue lunch during the open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jim Holmes of the town of Bridgewater; Jim Cheyne, vice president of the Oneida County Highway Association and town of Marcy highway superintendent; Kevin Monaghan, recording secretary of the Oneida County Highway Association and deputy highway superintendent of the town of Marcy; and Jim Southworth, treasurer of the Oneida County Highway Superintendents Association and highway superintendent of the town of Bridgewater. (CEG photo)




