Charles D. Stahl Sales and Service held its annual municipal open house Oct. 30, 2024.

During the event, Charles D. Stahl Sales and Service, which has been providing specialized equipment for municipalities in the Mohawk Valley for decades, provided customers with refreshments, lunch and displays from the various manufacturers it represents. Factory representatives also were in attendance to answer technical questions.

Because a big aspect of Stahl's business with the Mohawk Valley area highway superintendents is the sale and installation of truck bodies and snow removal equipment, representatives from the local Ford, Chevy and Ram dealerships were at the event with their commercial trucks on display.

Products represented by Stahl include Boss snowplows, Fisher snowplows, Snow Ex snow removal products, Western snowplows, JAG snowplows, Airflow salt spreaders, Galleo truck Bodies, Tommy Gate Hydraulic Lifts, Arctic Snow Pushers, Husqvarna Cub Cadet, Gravely, Ariens, Yanmar excavators and loaders along with TYM tractors. CEG

Today's top stories