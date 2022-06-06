Chris Cornick

Gilbane Building Company announced the promotion of Chris Cornick to vice president, business unit leader of New Jersey. In this role, he will oversee Gilbane's operational, sales and administrative functions in New Jersey, based out of the firm's downtown Newark office.

Cornick has worked for Gilbane for more than 15 years in field and operations roles, and most recently directed business development in New Jersey and served as principal in charge of strategic projects and accounts. He has extensive experience elevating Gilbane's presence in New Jersey and working directly with clients across the company's diverse market sectors and delivery methods.

Cornick takes the helm from Dan Shea, vice president, an accomplished construction executive who has played a senior leadership role in New Jersey for nine years. Shea will remain a strong part of the company's operational team, focusing on project delivery excellence and strategic initiatives in advance of his planned retirement.

Cornick will assume his new leadership position on July 1, 2022.

"Chris has been such an integral part of our ongoing success in New Jersey," said Shea. "I am confident that under Chris' leadership Gilbane, our clients and the communities we build will experience even greater success."

"Time and time again, we have seen Chris grow Gilbane's business in New Jersey and cement our company as one of the most trusted and influential construction companies in the Garden State," said Paul Choquette III, regional president, Gilbane Building Company.

"Chris is a true partner to our clients and committed to working with them to deliver the best outcomes, so he was a natural choice for this role. We thank Dan for his leadership in expanding our New Jersey operations, developing our deep team of construction experts, and instilling the principles and best practices that will ensure long-term success in the state."

"It is an incredible honor to be tasked with building upon the foundation that we have established in New Jersey under Dan's leadership," said Cornick. "I am looking forward to leveraging our continuity, where the majority of the leadership team has been with us for the better portion of the past decade, to ensure that Gilbane is a great place to work and a company where the passion that our people have for building is evident.

"It is an exciting time to be in the construction industry in New Jersey, and I am eager to capitalize on the strengths, from a best-in-class preconstruction offering through superior construction execution, that we can offer clients here in the Garden State."

