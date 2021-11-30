List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

CIM Announces Donation by Mack Trucks, McNeilus for Annual Auction

Tue November 30, 2021 - National Edition
Concrete Industry Management


The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in concrete industry management — announced that one of the signature items for its annual auction at World of Concrete is a 2022 Mack Granite donated by Mack Trucks and equipped with a McNeilus FLEX Controls standard mixer donated by McNeilus.

"As a longtime leader in the construction segment, Mack Trucks is proud to continue our support of the Concrete Industry Management program and the valuable teaching and professional development opportunities it provides," said Tim Wrinkle, Mack Construction product manager.

"Mack is once again donating a Mack Granite model to the CIM auction, which will go toward preparing students in the CIM program for careers in the concrete industry."

"McNeilus is proud to continue our support of the CIM program and invest in future leaders that will advance the industry," said Robert Monchamp, vice president and general manager of McNeilus Mixers and London Machinery.

"We believe in this program and its mission. At McNeilus, we continue to innovate and invest in technology to help push the industry forward. The CIM program mirrors our commitment to support our ever-changing concrete industry and gives these graduates the skills to excel."

The truck is a Mack Granite 2022 GR64BR mixer. Specifications include*:

  • VIN 1M2GR2GC6NM028655, Granite- Axle Back
  • Engine — Mack MP7-425M, 425 hp, 1560 lb. ft. torque
  • Engine Brake — Mack PowerLeash
  • Cleartech One emissions system
  • Transmission — Allison 4500 RDS, 6 speed
  • Wheelbase — 238-in.
  • Frame — STEEL — 11.81 in. by 3.54 in. by 0.37 in.
  • Front Axle — Mack FXL23, 23,000 lb.
  • Rear Axle — Mack S462R, 46,000 lb., CRD 150/151 Mack Carrier, RAR 4.80
  • Driver Controlled Inter Wheel Differential Lock, all Rr. Axles w/Individual Switches
  • Rear Suspension — HMX460 Hendrickson Haulmaax Rubber Suspension 46,000 lb.
  • Tires: 425/65R22.5 L Bridgestone M864, 11R22.5 H Bridgestone M799
  • Brakes — Meritor "S" CAM 16.5 in. by 6 in. front, 16.5 in. by 7 in. rear Q+ drum
  • ABS — Bendix with Traction Control 4S4M
  • Fuel Tank — LH 66 Gallon 22-in. Aluminum round
  • DAVCO 382, (Fluid Heated) Fuel Heater/Water Separator
  • Interior — Trim level: Base Steel Gray
  • Paint Color— Mack White; P9188
  • GuardDog Connect With 4G/LTE and WLAN system with diagnostic services

Extras

  • Updated interior for better driver interface and ergonomics
  • Full-color dash and instrument cluster with 5-in. copilot screen
  • Mack premium seats developed with Sears seating for best-in-class comfort and durability
  • Power windows and locks
  • Self-cancelling turn signals
  • Flat bottom steering wheel with cruise and radio switches
  • Two-piece windshield
  • Alcoa — Clean Buffed Alum wheels
  • Bright finish options: Front bumper, SCR cover, grill, air intakes, Hadley door mirrors
  • Stainless steel sun visor
  • RH/LH LED work light (steps & ground) on both sides of truck
  • Premium stereo, CD-player, MP3, weatherband, Bluetooth
  • Mixer Boc Xmber — steel rolled flanged for REPTO pump

The McNeilus FLEX Controls Standard Mixer includes:

  • 10 1/2-cu.-yd. M80 Series drum with paver opening
  • Three FLEX Controls-Enabled Packages: Awareness, GradeMaster and Fuel Saver featuring a new variable displacement pump and motor
  • Flip up hopper
  • PMP PMB 7.1 straight drive
  • Round steel hydraulic tank
  • Painted to match cab paint
  • Outfitted with an abundance of operator assurance features, many exclusive to McNeilus
  • Lightweight aluminum extension chutes
  • Chute assist for foldover chute for an extra layer of protection for operators
  • Front and rear roller guards to protect operators from potential pinch hazards
  • Rear camera
  • GradeMaster to ensure the load stays forward in the drum on inclines
  • Two-step bumper with four grab handles for easy access
  • Ladder dampener for more control and help minimize pinch points
  • Enhanced lighting package with night pour lights
  • Split composite water tank 15/135-gal.
  • Armrest with three-button joystick for operator comfort

Also Included with the mixer

  • Delivery from Las Vegas to anywhere in lower 48 states
  • All FET tax paid
  • Mack extended warranty, 60 months/250,000 mi. (Engine Plan 2, exhaust aftertreatment system, engine towing)

*Please note: Truck and mixer body shown are for illustration purposes only. Refer to 2022 auction truck specifications for product details.

"Once again Mack Trucks and McNeilus have demonstrated their support for the CIM program," said Ben Robuck, CIM auction committee chairman.

"This donation speaks volumes to their commitment to the concrete industry and the importance these leading companies place on the CIM program. This mixer truck will help ensure a successful CIM Auction at the 2022 World of Concrete."

The annual auction will be held Jan. 19 in the West Hall Room W106 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. For a full list of items, visit www.concretedegree.com/auction.

Those interested in donating should contact CIM Auction Committee Chairman Ben Robuck at [email protected] or 404/456-6867.




Today's top stories

Odessa-Based Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving Reconstructs Highway 191, Loop 250

Picturesque Virginia Valley Site of I-81 Bridge Replacement Project

Advanced Cat Grade Technologies Expanded to Cat 6- to 10-ton Next Generation Mini Hydraulic Excavators

MTSU Celebrates Concrete Industry Management Program

Komatsu Adds Smart Construction Drone, Smart Construction Field to Suite of Job Site Solutions

Matt McQueen Promoted to Vice President for Power Equipment

Work Begins on Long-Awaited LA 3241 Road Project in St. Tammany Parish

VIDEO: Messick's Moves More Than 100 Pieces of Equipment in 'Parade'



 

Read more about...

Auctions Concrete Industry Management (CIM) Mack McNeilus World of Concrete






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo