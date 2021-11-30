The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in concrete industry management — announced that one of the signature items for its annual auction at World of Concrete is a 2022 Mack Granite donated by Mack Trucks and equipped with a McNeilus FLEX Controls standard mixer donated by McNeilus.

"As a longtime leader in the construction segment, Mack Trucks is proud to continue our support of the Concrete Industry Management program and the valuable teaching and professional development opportunities it provides," said Tim Wrinkle, Mack Construction product manager.

"Mack is once again donating a Mack Granite model to the CIM auction, which will go toward preparing students in the CIM program for careers in the concrete industry."

"McNeilus is proud to continue our support of the CIM program and invest in future leaders that will advance the industry," said Robert Monchamp, vice president and general manager of McNeilus Mixers and London Machinery.

"We believe in this program and its mission. At McNeilus, we continue to innovate and invest in technology to help push the industry forward. The CIM program mirrors our commitment to support our ever-changing concrete industry and gives these graduates the skills to excel."

The truck is a Mack Granite 2022 GR64BR mixer. Specifications include*:

VIN 1M2GR2GC6NM028655, Granite- Axle Back

Engine — Mack MP7-425M, 425 hp, 1560 lb. ft. torque

Engine Brake — Mack PowerLeash

Cleartech One emissions system

Transmission — Allison 4500 RDS, 6 speed

Wheelbase — 238-in.

Frame — STEEL — 11.81 in. by 3.54 in. by 0.37 in.

Front Axle — Mack FXL23, 23,000 lb.

Rear Axle — Mack S462R, 46,000 lb., CRD 150/151 Mack Carrier, RAR 4.80

Driver Controlled Inter Wheel Differential Lock, all Rr. Axles w/Individual Switches

Rear Suspension — HMX460 Hendrickson Haulmaax Rubber Suspension 46,000 lb.

Tires: 425/65R22.5 L Bridgestone M864, 11R22.5 H Bridgestone M799

Brakes — Meritor "S" CAM 16.5 in. by 6 in. front, 16.5 in. by 7 in. rear Q+ drum

ABS — Bendix with Traction Control 4S4M

Fuel Tank — LH 66 Gallon 22-in. Aluminum round

DAVCO 382, (Fluid Heated) Fuel Heater/Water Separator

Interior — Trim level: Base Steel Gray

Paint Color— Mack White; P9188

GuardDog Connect With 4G/LTE and WLAN system with diagnostic services

Extras

Updated interior for better driver interface and ergonomics

Full-color dash and instrument cluster with 5-in. copilot screen

Mack premium seats developed with Sears seating for best-in-class comfort and durability

Power windows and locks

Self-cancelling turn signals

Flat bottom steering wheel with cruise and radio switches

Two-piece windshield

Alcoa — Clean Buffed Alum wheels

Bright finish options: Front bumper, SCR cover, grill, air intakes, Hadley door mirrors

Stainless steel sun visor

RH/LH LED work light (steps & ground) on both sides of truck

Premium stereo, CD-player, MP3, weatherband, Bluetooth

Mixer Boc Xmber — steel rolled flanged for REPTO pump

The McNeilus FLEX Controls Standard Mixer includes:

10 1/2-cu.-yd. M80 Series drum with paver opening

Three FLEX Controls-Enabled Packages: Awareness, GradeMaster and Fuel Saver featuring a new variable displacement pump and motor

Flip up hopper

PMP PMB 7.1 straight drive

Round steel hydraulic tank

Painted to match cab paint

Outfitted with an abundance of operator assurance features, many exclusive to McNeilus

Lightweight aluminum extension chutes

Chute assist for foldover chute for an extra layer of protection for operators

Front and rear roller guards to protect operators from potential pinch hazards

Rear camera

GradeMaster to ensure the load stays forward in the drum on inclines

Two-step bumper with four grab handles for easy access

Ladder dampener for more control and help minimize pinch points

Enhanced lighting package with night pour lights

Split composite water tank 15/135-gal.

Armrest with three-button joystick for operator comfort

Also Included with the mixer

Delivery from Las Vegas to anywhere in lower 48 states

All FET tax paid

Mack extended warranty, 60 months/250,000 mi. (Engine Plan 2, exhaust aftertreatment system, engine towing)

*Please note: Truck and mixer body shown are for illustration purposes only. Refer to 2022 auction truck specifications for product details.

"Once again Mack Trucks and McNeilus have demonstrated their support for the CIM program," said Ben Robuck, CIM auction committee chairman.

"This donation speaks volumes to their commitment to the concrete industry and the importance these leading companies place on the CIM program. This mixer truck will help ensure a successful CIM Auction at the 2022 World of Concrete."

The annual auction will be held Jan. 19 in the West Hall Room W106 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. For a full list of items, visit www.concretedegree.com/auction.

Those interested in donating should contact CIM Auction Committee Chairman Ben Robuck at [email protected] or 404/456-6867.

