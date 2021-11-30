Our Main Office
Tue November 30, 2021 - National Edition
The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in concrete industry management — announced that one of the signature items for its annual auction at World of Concrete is a 2022 Mack Granite donated by Mack Trucks and equipped with a McNeilus FLEX Controls standard mixer donated by McNeilus.
"As a longtime leader in the construction segment, Mack Trucks is proud to continue our support of the Concrete Industry Management program and the valuable teaching and professional development opportunities it provides," said Tim Wrinkle, Mack Construction product manager.
"Mack is once again donating a Mack Granite model to the CIM auction, which will go toward preparing students in the CIM program for careers in the concrete industry."
"McNeilus is proud to continue our support of the CIM program and invest in future leaders that will advance the industry," said Robert Monchamp, vice president and general manager of McNeilus Mixers and London Machinery.
"We believe in this program and its mission. At McNeilus, we continue to innovate and invest in technology to help push the industry forward. The CIM program mirrors our commitment to support our ever-changing concrete industry and gives these graduates the skills to excel."
The truck is a Mack Granite 2022 GR64BR mixer. Specifications include*:
Extras
The McNeilus FLEX Controls Standard Mixer includes:
Also Included with the mixer
*Please note: Truck and mixer body shown are for illustration purposes only. Refer to 2022 auction truck specifications for product details.
"Once again Mack Trucks and McNeilus have demonstrated their support for the CIM program," said Ben Robuck, CIM auction committee chairman.
"This donation speaks volumes to their commitment to the concrete industry and the importance these leading companies place on the CIM program. This mixer truck will help ensure a successful CIM Auction at the 2022 World of Concrete."
The annual auction will be held Jan. 19 in the West Hall Room W106 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. For a full list of items, visit www.concretedegree.com/auction.
Those interested in donating should contact CIM Auction Committee Chairman Ben Robuck at [email protected] or 404/456-6867.
