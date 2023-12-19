Photo courtesy of Concrete Industry Management One of the signature items for its annual auction at World of Concrete is a 2024 Mack Granite GRFR chassis donated by Mack Trucks and equipped with a Revolution Bridgemaster Mixer donated by Revolution Concrete Mixers.

The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — announced that one of the signature items for its annual auction at World of Concrete is a 2024 Mack Granite GRFR chassis donated by Mack Trucks and equipped with a Revolution Bridgemaster Mixer donated by Revolution Concrete Mixers, formerly McNeilus Mixers now under new ownership.

"Mack Trucks is once again proud to be able to support the Concrete Industry Management auction this year with the donation of a 2024 Mack Granite mixer model," said Tim Wrinkle, Mack Trucks senior product manager of vocational and medium-duty vehicles.

"The complexity of the concrete industry requires a skilled workforce adept at responding to the rapidly changing technology and future. We are excited to be able to help the next generation of concrete industry leaders be prepared for their careers."

The truck is a Mack Granite 2024 GRFR chassis. Specifications include:

Granite-Axle Forward

VIN — 1M2GR2GC9RM043771

Engine — Mack MP7-395C, 395 hp, 1550 lb. ft. torque

CARB + EPA Warranty for Mack MP7 Diesel

Engine Brake — Mack PowerLeash

Cleartech One emissions system

Transmission — MACK mDRIVE HD 14 Speed, Ultra-Low Creeper/ Multi-Speed Reverse

Wheelbase — 248 in.

Frame — Steel 9.5 x 90 x 300 mm (0.37 in. x 3.54 in. x 11.81 in.); RBM 2,470,000 LB-IN

Front Axle — Mack FXL20, 20,000 lb.

Rear Axle — Mack S462R, 46,000 lb., CRD 150/151 Mack Carrier, RAR 3.98 with Diff Lock

Rear Suspension — HMX EX 460 Hendrickson Haulmaax Rubber Suspension 46,000 lb.

Tires: Front 425/65R22.5 L Michelin XZY3, Rear Drive 11R22.5 H Michelin X Works D

Wheels — 22.5x12.25 ALCOA 82462x & 22.5x8.25 Alcoa 88565x Clean Buffed Aluminum

Brakes — Meritor "S" CAM 16.5 in. x 6 in. front, 16.5 in. x 7 in. rear Q+ drum

ABS — Mack Road Stability Adv. Bendix ABS/ATC/RSA w/yaw control w/mud/snow 6S6M

Bendix Fusion 2.0 Front Collision Avoidance & Side Blindspot Warning System

Fuel Tank – Polished LH 72 Gallon 26-inch Aluminum sleeved

Driver's Seat — Black Mordura Mack-Air, High Back, 4 Chamber Air Lumbar, Bolster

Bulldog Stylized Mirrors — Heated & Motorized and Illuminated

Stainless Steel Exterior Sun Visor

Premium stereo, CD-player, MP3, weather band, Bluetooth

Power windows and locks, self-cancelling turn signals

Flat bottom steering wheel with cruise and radio switches

LED work lights (steps & ground) on both sides

Interior — Trim level: Base Steel Gray

Paint Color — WHITE; 900884

GuardDog Connect With 4G/LTE and WLAN system with diagnostic services

The 11-yard Revolution Bridgemaster Mixer is equipped as follows:

INSIGHT Mixer System award-winning technology

11 YD3 R83 drum with 46-in. paver opening

Revolution Gold Package includes: Fuel Saver powered by INSIGHT to help save on fuel costs; GradeGuard to help ensure the load stays forward in the drum on inclines; Remote water add to help save time and add water from the cab

Split aluminum water tank (135/15 gallon).

AutoLoad to allow operators to perform other tasks while they wait

Buildup detection to detect buildup and help avoid overweight fees

Outfitted with an abundance of operator assurance features, many patented and exclusive to Revolution including: Lightweight aluminum extension chutes; Spring chute assist on foldover chute for an extra layer of protection for operators; Front and rear roller guards to help protect operators from potential pinch hazards; Backup camera; Two-step bumper with four grab handles for easy access; Ladder assist for more control and help minimize pinch points; Ultimate lighting package with night pour lights, drum headlight and midship lights; Armrest with 3-button joystick for operator comfort; Orange rock blocker

"We are incredibly proud to continue our legacy of support for the Concrete Industry Management program again this year under our new Revolution name as we have since the beginning," said Bob Monchamp, president of Revolution Concrete Mixers and London Machinery.

"The dollars raised will help support and inspire future industry leaders."

Bryan Datema, executive vice president of Revolution Concrete Mixers and London Machinery also commented, "Investing in the next generation is crucial for the growth and success of our industry, and we are honored to be a part of this important work. We encourage everyone to support the CIM program by bidding in the auction."

"Once again, Mack Trucks and Revolution Concrete Mixers have demonstrated their support for the CIM program," said Ben Robuck, CIM auction committee chairman. "This donation speaks volumes to their commitment to the concrete industry and the importance these leading companies place on the CIM program. This mixer truck will help ensure a successful CIM Auction at the 2024 World of Concrete."

The annual auction will be held Wednesday, Jan. 24 in the North Hall Room N262 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. For a full list of items, visit www.concretedegree.com/auction.

Those interested in donating should contact CIM Auction Committee Chairman Ben Robuck at [email protected] or 404/456-6867.

