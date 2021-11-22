Alliance Concrete Pumps, Norcal Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Company donated a 38M truck-mounted concrete pump to the 2022 CIM auction.

The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — announced that the signature item for its annual auction at World of Concrete is a truck-mounted 38M concrete pump donated by Alliance Concrete Pumps, NORCAL Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Company.

"We are very appreciative of the support from Alliance Concrete Pumps, NORCAL Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Company," said Ben Robuck, CIM auction committee chairman.

"Their support speaks volumes to their commitment to the concrete industry and the importance these leading companies place on the CIM program. This truck-mounted concrete pump will help ensure a successful CIM Auction at the 2022 World of Concrete."

The modern design of the JXLZ 38M concrete pump, with a robust rotec pedestal and streamlined side panels and outriggers, allows for less overall weight and makes this machine legal in more places while still providing simplicity, reliability, and performance for the operator, according to the manufacturer.

General Specifications

Pipe Size (ID): 125 mm (5 in.)

Boom Control: Proportional (by HAWE)

Radio Remote: Scanreco wireless dual transmitter system

Vibrator: Standard

Water Pump: Hydraulic Power 20 bar (290 psi)

Water Tank: 800 L (211 G)

Wear Parts: Carbide

Boom Specifications

Number of booms: 4 Sections

Folding type: Z Fold

Vertical height: 121 ft. 9 in.

Horizontal reach: 108 ft. 7 in.

Unfolding height: 29 ft. 2 in.

1st Section: 29 ft. 5 in.

2nd Section: 25 ft. 9 in.

3rd Section: 26 ft. 1 in.

4th Section: 27 ft. 4 in.

Outrigger: X-Style

Front Spread: 20 ft. 8 in.

Rear Spread: 23 ft.

The Kenworth conventional chassis includes:

Model: T880

Wheelbase: 290 in.

Engine: Paccar MX-13 455HP

Transmission: Allison 4500RDS 6-speed automatic transmission

Front Axle: 20,000 lbs.

Rear Axle: 46,000 lbs. Neway air suspension

Base Warranty: 12 month/100,000 mile

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of the concrete and truck combination: $435,000.

"Alliance Concrete Pumps is excited to donate their most popular boom pump model to the CIM auction," said Clayton White, president and CEO, Alliance Concrete Pumps. "We are also very proud to be part of procuring young and up-and-coming talent for the concrete industry."

The annual auction will be held Jan. 19, 2022, in the West Hall Room W106 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. For a full list of items, visit www.concretedegree.com/auction.

Those interested in donating should contact CIM Auction Committee Chairman Ben Robuck at [email protected] or 404/456-6867.

