Mon May 03, 2021 - National Edition
CIM 2021 is going virtual, and the CIM-Caterpillar Celebration of Excellence award program started the virtual conference on April 29 at 7:00 p.m. EDT, through the support of sponsors Caterpillar, Finning Cat and Toromont Cat.
A long-standing CIM tradition, the highly anticipated program recognizes outstanding contributions made by the industry's finest in several different categories, including safety, exploration, sustainability and career excellence. Included in the delegate's registration, program attendees will be entertained by Colin Cloud, aka the "forensic mind reader," of America's Got Talent fame.
"We are honored, once again, to be associated with this special program that acknowledges those in the industry whose dedication and talents advance the positive impact mining plays in society," said Marc Cameron, vice president, Resource Industries, Caterpillar. "We also look forward to contributing to the plenary discussion and technical programs and are excited to show delegates how working together, we are mining better."
From the opening day plenary highlighting automation and digitization to the field trip showing autonomous truck operation at Kearl Oil Sands, Caterpillar team members will share their vast field expertise with CIMVTL21 delegates. The sessions include:
Designed around the guiding principle of "Together, We're Mining Better," the Caterpillar Mining CIMVTL21 virtual exhibit is cohosted with Toromont Cat and Finning Cat representatives. The site features graphics, videos, articles and product information that tell the story of how Caterpillar and customers mine better together through the combination of people, equipment, technology, services and solutions.
For more information, visit www.cat.com/mining.
