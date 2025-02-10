List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Cincinnati's I-471 Bridge Reopens Exactly 100 Days After Fire

    The southbound lanes of Cincinnati's I-471 Bridge, closed for 100 days due to fire damage, reopened ahead of schedule. Gov. DeWine and ODOT praised the quick and efficient work of multiple agencies and subcontractors in the successful reconstruction.

    Mon February 10, 2025 - Midwest Edition #4
    Ohio Department of Transportation


    The southbound lanes of Interstate 471 approaching the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge reopened on the evening of Feb. 9, exactly 100 days after the roadway was severely damaged by fire.
    ODOT photo
    The southbound lanes of Interstate 471 approaching the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge reopened on the evening of Feb. 9, exactly 100 days after the roadway was severely damaged by fire.
    The southbound lanes of Interstate 471 approaching the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge reopened on the evening of Feb. 9, exactly 100 days after the roadway was severely damaged by fire.   (ODOT photo) Crews on the first deck pour for the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge repair.   (ODOT photo) ODOT, Great Lakes Construction, more than two dozen subcontractors and other partners worked together to design the demolition and reconstruction of the bridge, fabricate the needed materials and manage traffic around the closure during the work.   (ODOT photo)

    Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Pamela Boratyn announced that the southbound lanes of Interstate 471 approaching the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge reopened on the evening of Feb. 9, exactly 100 days after the roadway was severely damaged by fire.

    "Reopening southbound access to this bridge in just over three months is a tremendous accomplishment," DeWine said. "The closure of these lanes wasn't only an inconvenience, but also a disruption to the supply chain. I applaud our ODOT team and their partners for working hard to finish the project ahead of schedule."

    The Ohio Department of Transportation, Great Lakes Construction, more than two dozen sub-contractors and other partners all worked together to design the demolition and reconstruction of the bridge, fabricate the needed materials and manage traffic around the closure during the work.

    Crews spent Feb. 9 putting finishing touches on the bridge, including grinding and grooving the deck; final welding below the expansion joint seal; and pavement striping.

    "Emergency projects require a lot of very quick action and around-the-clock work," Boratyn said. "I am extremely proud of the efforts put in to getting this bridge and highway fully reopened."




    Today's top stories

    Chessie Completes Mining Ops at Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

    $400M Texas Heritage Marketplace Construction Begins

    Longto Tree Service Lays Strong Foundation for Successful Business

    JCB Celebrates Production of Millionth Backhoe Loader

    Skanska Brings Engineering Muscle to Manage Bridge Jobs in Bay State

    Volvo Construction Equipment Unveils New Lineup of Articulated Haulers

    Topcon, Pix4D Collaborate to Advance Photogrammetry Solutions

    University of Florida Takes Steps to Build Graduate Campus in Downtown Jacksonville



     

    Read more about...

    Bridges Daniel Carter Beard Bridge Fire Infrastructure Kentucky Ohio Ohio Department of Transportation