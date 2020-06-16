--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
City of El Paso to Receive $40M for Improvement Funds

Tue June 16, 2020 - West Edition #13
TxDOT


FM 1281 (Horizon), FM 659 (Zaragoza), SH 20 (Doniphan), U.S. 85 (Paisano) and U.S. 62 (Montana) are among roads that will have construction work done beginning in the fall.
The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso District will implement multiple safety projects after being awarded nearly $40 million in safety funds.

The funding is part of the "Road to Zero" initiative the Texas Transportation Commission committed to nearly a year ago. The effort dedicated an additional $600 million for more safety improvements along Texas roadways and approved a goal aiming to end all fatalities on Texas roads by 2050, with an interim goal to reduce them by half by 2035. Texas has not seen a deathless day on its roadways since Nov. 7, 2000.

"These safety improvements will help save lives on our roadways," said TxDOT El Paso District Engineer Tomas Treviño. "We always construct our roadways with safety in mind, but continuously analyze data and review operation of the roadway to identify any potential improvements that can be made."

Each project approved for funding in the El Paso District was identified after District Traffic Section staff analyzed crash data to identify opportunities to enhance safety.

Projects are expected to be let in phases and will start as early as fall 2020.

Approved Safety Projects:

Sidewalks and Illumination

To improve pedestrian safety, work on FM 1281 (Horizon), FM 659 (Zaragoza), SH 20 (Doniphan) and US 62 (Montana) consists of installing safety lighting on medians and sidewalks. Work on U.S. 85 (Paisano) consists of installing pedestrian rail along raised medians to prevent mid-block crossing in a heavy downtown pedestrian corridor.

Wrong Way Driver System

Loop 375 work to help prevent head-on crashes consists of installation of LED Wrong Way Signs, RVSD or Radar Vehicle Sensing Device, Infrared Camera detectors, Color Dynamic Message Signs & ITS Wrong Way Detection Processor System.

Median Concrete Barrier

U.S. 62 (Montana) work consists of the installation of traffic median concrete barrier to help prevent drivers from running off the road.

Ramp Modifications

Project will modify existing ramp configuration, signing, and pavement markings on US54 Ramps (FM3255 (MLK Blvd) to Sean Haggerty) to help prevent rear end crashes. Crews will relocate existing off ramp.

Median Barrier Gaps

Installation of cable barrier on I-10 from OT Smith Road in Tornillo to Jeff Davis/Reeves County Line.

Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Rail

This project consists of pedestrian improvements by UTEP with the installation of Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Rail on North Mesa Street from Baltimore Drive to River Ave. and the installation of Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons on State Highway Loop 478 (Dyer) from Harrison Ave. to Flory Ave.

Rumble Strips

Rumble strips to help prevent driver run-offs will be installed or milled on: US 90 near Van Horn to five miles East of the Culberson/Jeff Davis county line; US 67 from Marfa to the Presidio/Brewster county line and on US 62 from 3.75 miles West of FM 1437 to TX/NM State Line.

Queue Detection System

A queue detection system (Cameras and Dynamic Message Signs) will be installed on I-10 at the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol station. This system provides advanced notification of queueing and will help prevent rear end crashes.

Concrete Traffic Barrier

Concrete traffic barrier will replace outdated rail barrier on I-10 from Executive to near University.



