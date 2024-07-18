Photo courtesy of Gradall

Gradall Industries LLC has announced that the city of Houston, Texas, has purchased 15 Gradall excavators, which will be added to the city's already large fleet of Gradall machines.

"The machines will be used mostly for ditching, storm cleanup, road maintenance and road repair," said Mark Allison, director of Gradall excavator products for Gradall Industries LLC. Gradall, located In New Philadelphia, Ohio, is the world's only hydraulic excavator brand manufactured only in the United States.

The Houston purchase is comprised of XL 3100V models, distinguished by their highly mobile wheeled undercarriages and versatile telescoping and full-tilting booms.

The wheeled undercarriage machines can be driven at highway speeds, enabling workers to move quickly from one job site to another in the nation's fifth largest city. The telescoping, tilting boom movements can make full use of a wide array of attachments like fixed thumb grapples and ditching buckets.

"The Gradalls are particularly useful with urgent cleanup needs like in the wake of Hurricane Beryl," said Jon Linstruth, vice president of sales, marketing and programs of ASCO Equipment, distributor of Gradall excavators in Texas and New Mexico.

"The big storm damaged and destroyed large swaths of infrastructure and homes in Houston with 90 mph winds and over 12 inches of rain," said Linstruth. "Flooding and wind damage closed roads and knocked out electrical power to over one million Houston residents. The Gradalls were pressed into action to remove trees and debris all over town."

Mike Popovich, president of Gradall Industries, added, "This isn't the first time Gradall has been a critical tool for the city during hurricane recovery. Hurricane Harvey hit the city hard in 2017, and after the Gradalls were used to clear roads, open up drainage streams and demolish damaged infrastructure and buildings, city workers drove them all over picking up residents' debris on curb strips."

