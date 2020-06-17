--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
City Road Projects, Pedestrian Upgrades Get Moving Again in Carlisle, Pa.

Wed June 17, 2020 - Northeast Edition
As part of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's re-opening of the state amid the coronavirus pandemic, all 67 counties were to move through three phases, Red to Yellow to Green, before normal activities could start up again, including many construction projects.

On June 12, Cumberland County entered the "Green" phase, which allowed construction activities on several projects to resume the next week in the borough of Carlisle, just west of Harrisburg.

The TIGER Project, part of the borough's Carlisle Connectivity Project, includes improvements to Fairground Avenue north of the railroad tracks and B Street from Fairground Avenue west to North College Street.

Rogele Inc., a heavy underground utility contractor located in Harrisburg, is the borough's contractor for the project and had begun pre-construction inspections shortly before the COVID-19 shutdown. With the resumption of work, the company began fieldwork on June 15.

The first activity is the installation of new water mains starting at the intersection of West Street and B Street. Rogele's plan is to have its crews work Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 pm., with a closure on each section of the street during those work hours.

In mid-summer, replacement of downtown Carlisle's decorative crosswalks at the intersection of High and Hanover streets also is planned. The borough installed these crosswalks at High and Hanover in 2011 as part of the Road Diet project. However, their markings have since deteriorated to the point where most are not visible.

Highly visible crosswalks are an essential tool for helping pedestrians move safely, conveniently, and predictably across roadways. Marked crosswalks also alert drivers to expect crossing pedestrians. Borough staff have selected a through-color, polymer-modified resin system for increased longevity.

In late June, replacement of pedestrian curb ramps to conform with current mobility and accessibility standards is planned to start on streets targeted for resurfacing during 2020. Most of these ramps will be replaced through a contract awarded recently by the Carlisle Borough Council following a competitive bidding process. Additional ramps will be replaced by borough personnel.

Carlisle also has restarted traffic signal improvements at the intersection of High and Orange Street Intersection following COVID-19-related delays, a job expected to be complete in early summer. The project is geared to not only replace the traffic signals but also address vehicle obstruction issues caused by the railroad overpass at the intersection. A left turn lane has already been added to the northbound approach in order to improve traffic flow.



