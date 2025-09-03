CK Power opens new Arizona facility to support growing Kubota engine territory and provide localized expertise in an underserved market. Facility in Phoenix will enhance service for OEMs, dealers and generator customers, with faster access to parts and technical support.

CK Power photo CK Power’s new Arizona branch offers Kubota engine, generator and multi-brand equipment support

CK Power, a provider of power generation solutions, announced the opening of its new facility in Phoenix, Ariz.

This expansion supports the company's growing Kubota engine territory, reinforces CK Power's commitment to its dealer network and brings localized engine and generator expertise to one of the Southwest's most underserved markets.

As a Kubota engine distributor, CK Power is investing in infrastructure that enables better service to OEM customers integrating Kubota engines into their equipment and provides improved support for a growing regional dealer network.

By placing resources closer to where they're needed, the new Phoenix location ensures faster access to parts, expert technical service and deeper collaboration across industries such as power generation, construction and aggregates.

"Our new Arizona facility is a strategic step in advancing regional support for our OEMs and dealer partners," said J.J. Costello, co-CEO of CK Power. "It strengthens our ability to provide responsive, knowledgeable service while reinforcing our long-standing commitment to growing the Kubota brand in the Southwest."

The new facility is at 405 S. Seventh St.

The facility also expands CK Power's support for its generator line, many of which are powered by Volvo Penta engines. With its new designation as a Volvo Penta Certified Uptime Dealer, CK Power is now able to deliver faster diagnostics, reduced downtime and factory-authorized service on-site.

In addition to brand-specific support, the Phoenix location will serve as a regional hub for multi-brand engine, generator, and equipment service, along with expanded warehousing and direct shipping capabilities. Customers can expect streamlined parts availability, hands-on expertise and reduced equipment downtime, all backed by CK Power's reputation for quality and responsiveness.

This expansion underscores CK Power's long-term growth strategy, focused on supporting OEM integration, expanding aftermarket services nationwide and providing regionally embedded support for its Kubota dealer network and CK Power generator customers.

For details, visit ckpower.com or call 314/868-8620.

Today's top stories