Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    CK Power Opens New Arizona Facility in Underserved Region

    CK Power opens new Arizona facility to support growing Kubota engine territory and provide localized expertise in an underserved market. Facility in Phoenix will enhance service for OEMs, dealers and generator customers, with faster access to parts and technical support.

    Wed September 03, 2025 - West Edition #18
    CK Power


    CK Power’s new Arizona branch offers Kubota engine, generator and multi-brand equipment support
    CK Power photo
    CK Power’s new Arizona branch offers Kubota engine, generator and multi-brand equipment support

    CK Power, a provider of power generation solutions, announced the opening of its new facility in Phoenix, Ariz.

    This expansion supports the company's growing Kubota engine territory, reinforces CK Power's commitment to its dealer network and brings localized engine and generator expertise to one of the Southwest's most underserved markets.

    As a Kubota engine distributor, CK Power is investing in infrastructure that enables better service to OEM customers integrating Kubota engines into their equipment and provides improved support for a growing regional dealer network.

    By placing resources closer to where they're needed, the new Phoenix location ensures faster access to parts, expert technical service and deeper collaboration across industries such as power generation, construction and aggregates.

    "Our new Arizona facility is a strategic step in advancing regional support for our OEMs and dealer partners," said J.J. Costello, co-CEO of CK Power. "It strengthens our ability to provide responsive, knowledgeable service while reinforcing our long-standing commitment to growing the Kubota brand in the Southwest."

    The new facility is at 405 S. Seventh St.

    The facility also expands CK Power's support for its generator line, many of which are powered by Volvo Penta engines. With its new designation as a Volvo Penta Certified Uptime Dealer, CK Power is now able to deliver faster diagnostics, reduced downtime and factory-authorized service on-site.

    In addition to brand-specific support, the Phoenix location will serve as a regional hub for multi-brand engine, generator, and equipment service, along with expanded warehousing and direct shipping capabilities. Customers can expect streamlined parts availability, hands-on expertise and reduced equipment downtime, all backed by CK Power's reputation for quality and responsiveness.

    This expansion underscores CK Power's long-term growth strategy, focused on supporting OEM integration, expanding aftermarket services nationwide and providing regionally embedded support for its Kubota dealer network and CK Power generator customers.

    For details, visit ckpower.com or call 314/868-8620.




    Today's top stories

    CTDOT Officials Unveil Long-Term Vision for Waterbury's 'Mixmaster' Replacement

    As Nashville's Music City Loop Tunnel Construction Gears Up, Builder Now Hiring Crews

    After Receiving More Funding, SCDOT in An Expansive Mood

    Maine's Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park Fix Coastal Bluff After Damaging Storms

    Manitou Launches All-New Large-Frame Skid Steers, Compact Track Loaders

    Center-Running Transitway for Boston's Green Line to Be Built Along Pair of City Streets

    Relocated U.S. Space Command to Huntsville, Ala. Will Receive All Needed Infrastructure

    Just Months After Work Began, Vertical Construction Gets Under Way at Alabama's Mobile Arena



     

    Read more about...

    Arizona Ck Power dealership







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147