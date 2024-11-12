List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Clark Construction Breaks Ground On Forensic Hospital

    Clark Construction breaks ground on a $947 million forensic hospital in Washington state, aiming to transform mental health access. The 467,000-sq.-ft. facility will house 350 beds and feature innovative design for holistic patient treatment. Completion set for 2028.

    Tue November 12, 2024 - West Edition #23
    Clark Construction Group


    A rendering of the Western State Hospital’s new forensic facility.
    Rendering courtesy of HOK
    A rendering of the Western State Hospital’s new forensic facility.
    A rendering of the Western State Hospital’s new forensic facility.   (Rendering courtesy of HOK) Groundbreaking participants were (L-R) Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; Washington State Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Jilma Meneses; Mark Thompson, CEO of the Gage Center of Forensic Excellenc; and Eric Olson, senior vice president and business unit leader of Clark’s Seattle region.   (Photo courtesy of Clark Construction Group)

    Clark Construction Group joined Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington State Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Jilma Meneses on Oct. 17, 2024, at a groundbreaking ceremony for the $947 million Western State Hospital's new forensic facility.

    Clark is building a 467,000-sq.-ft., 350-bed forensic behavioral health hospital for skilled psychiatric treatment in a secure, therapeutic setting. The scope includes a 53,000-sq.-ft. administrative building.

    Photo courtesy of Clark Construction Group

    "We are honored to be a part of this important project and work with both DSHS and the Department of Enterprise Services to bring this new facility to fruition," Clark Senior Vice President Eric Olson said. "This project has the capability to transform the access to mental health in this region, and we can't wait to start the construction phase."

    Work began in the spring of 2024, with the demolition of 11 existing outdated structures across 35 acres to prepare the site for vertical construction.

    Clark is the general contractor for this project, with HOK serving as the architects. KPFF is the structural and civil engineer, and Affiliated Engineers, Inc. (AEI) is the mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer.

    Loren Supp, the senior project designer for HOK, explained the project's approach in a company news release.

    "The design supports holistic healing and rehabilitation of forensic behavioral health patients, challenging more institutional models," he said. "The new hospital highlights the need for progressive services, programs and designs to optimize long-term outcomes for vulnerable populations."

    Project completion is slated for 2028.




