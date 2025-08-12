CLE is launching the Terminal Modernization Development Program (TMDP) to enhance the airport's facilities and maintain operations during the construction phase. In the first phase, improvements include increased public parking capacity and a new parking garage, set to be completed by 2032 with an estimated $1.6 billion investment. The project aims to elevate the travel experience and support economic growth in Cleveland.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) is embarking on a new chapter of transformation with the first phase of a multi-year development plan. The "CLEvolution" evolves to meet the needs of today's travelers while paving the way for the future of aviation in northeast Ohio.

In 2021, CLE completed its master plan, a study that provided a long-term blueprint including a conceptual layout and guidance for future airport growth and development. It included airfield planning, terminal planning, landside planning, other facilities and environmental considerations.

Since completion, airport executives have worked with industry consultants and forged a new relationship with the Paslay Group consulting firm in fall 2023 to advance the plan into actionable steps.

Early last year, the airport's signatory airline partners approved $175 million to begin the implementation of the Terminal Modernization Development Program (TMDP). Early work has already occurred, such as the demolition of the former Sheraton Hotel.

"We've heard our guests loud and clear and, in collaboration with our airline partners, the decision was made to begin moving this program forward," said Bryant L. Francis, director of Port Control. "The feedback of our airline representatives has been central to our planning process, and their ideas surrounding our future are greatly valued."

"Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is more than just a transportation hub; It's the front door to our region, shaping the first and last impressions of everyone who visits our city," said Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb. "As mayor, I am fully committed to advocating for the transformation of this vital asset. I stand proudly behind the airport team's efforts to deliver a modern, welcoming experience that reflects the innovation, pride and momentum of our city. Cleveland deserves, and will have, a world-class airport."

Since CLE's terminal facilities must remain operational during its multi-year transformation, these improvements will evolve in phases.

On May 1, 2025, signatory airline partners unanimously approved an additional $301 million of funding to support increased public parking capacity, a critical component of the first phase. This phase will contribute to addressing the taxed front of the house: parking, roadways, ticketing level and security checkpoints.

First, the new Gold Lot will be created adjacent to Concourse D. The $22.5 million project, approved as part of the initial $175 million in airline funding in 2024, will add 1,600 parking spaces and is expected to debut in 2026.

Once the Gold Lot is operational, work will begin on a new, larger parking garage at the site of the current Orange Lot. This garage will increase the airport's garage parking capacity from 4,000 to 6,000 spaces and will include a new Ground Transportation Center and RTA station.

Without the recent funding approval from the airline partners, this project would not be possible. This $301 million project will welcome vehicles by early 2029.

After the new garage is in place, the current Smart Parking Garage will be demolished. The site of the old garage will evolve into the new, modernized front door of CLE. This estimated $1.1 billion project is expected to be completed in 2032. Further airline funding approvals will be required.

In total, the landside projects of the TMDP represent an investment of approximately $1.6 billion.

Supporting the Paslay Group, consultants serving the program include Corgan, an international design and architecture firm; Connico; DVA Architecture LLC; Robert P. Madison International Inc.; McGuiness Unlimited Inc.; and Regency Construction Services Inc.

Decisions will be made later regarding the extent of improvements to the airside of the terminal campus, after execution has begun on the landside phase. Phase one includes the most critical components of the project due to the strain on the airport's landside infrastructure and facilities.

"This multi-year project promises to unlock a wave of opportunity for our local economy and our community," said Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin. "I, along with the entire City Council, stand firmly behind the airport's vision and hard work. We're excited and optimistic about the future these improvements will bring to Cleveland."

CLE's vision is one of continuous evolution. From the Airport's rich history to its groundbreaking future. The nation's first municipal airport will not only revolutionize the travel experience for residents and visitors alike, but it will position northeast Ohio for growth throughout the next century and beyond. It will be a bold departure from the existing guest experience, aiming to exceed expectations and "transform the way we fly."

For more information, visit itsaclevolution.com.

For a video demonstration of what's changing, visit vimeo.com/1081866469?fl=pl&fe=vl

