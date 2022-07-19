Cleveland Clinic announced construction of the 1-million-sq.-ft. Neurological Institute building on its main campus. (Cleveland Clinic photo)

Since its founding in 1921, Cleveland Clinic has seen tremendous growth in size and scope, serving more patients in a wider variety of specialties each year. Patients seek care from across the country and the world. In his state of the clinic address earlier this year, Tom Mihaljevic, CEO and president of the Cleveland Clinic, announced that the hospital would be investing $1.3 billion into capital projects, including the construction of new buildings and the renovation of facilities in Ohio, Florida and London.

"Our services have never been in greater demand," Mihaljevic said. "These projects reflect the needs of our organization and will ensure cutting-edge care for the next generation of patients. By building, partnering and innovating with technology, we are preparing current and future caregivers to deliver the best care."

On the main campus, Cleveland Clinic will build a 1-million-sq.-ft. Neurological Institute building; expand the Cole Eye Institute building; and significantly expand research facilities through its commitment to the Cleveland Innovation District. These projects will be supported in large part by philanthropy and will add more than 2,000 indirect and 7,500 direct jobs that support families, neighborhoods and community life.

The Neurological Institute building will include inpatient and outpatient care, along with imaging and surgical services and research laboratories to investigate the function of the human brain and innovation labs to develop the neurological treatments of tomorrow.

Currently, neurological services are located at several locations on main campus. This new facility will bring those caregivers and services together under one roof. This will enable collaboration between medical professionals and scientists to better serve patients, foster discovery and cures and attract the next generation of caregivers.

A $10 million donation from the Charles L. Shor Foundation has supported design and planning of the building. In recognition of this gift, Cleveland Clinic is naming the epilepsy center The Charles Shor Epilepsy Center. Work on the project will begin this year, with the first patient expected to be seen in 2026.

The new neurological building will be located on main campus between East 86th and East 90th streets. This includes the demolition of the "P" building (the surgery center at the corner of E. 90th Street and Carnegie Avenue) and the attached "PP" parking garage, as well as the "PL" building, (formerly the home of The Cleveland Play House). All operations in the P and PL buildings are being transitioned to other locations on main campus.

Once the old Cleveland Play House building is removed, this area will initially be used to support the building of the new neurological building where all equipment and vehicles will be contained on Cleveland Clinic property during construction. This will ensure that local residents have uninterrupted access to parking in their neighborhood during this time. Potential long-term plans for this portion of land include a new mixed-use neighborhood development project.

Across campus — on Euclid Avenue, between E 100th and E. 105th – expansion of the Cole Eye Institute building will add 150,000 sq. ft. of new space, in addition to renovations on the existing space. The project will add additional operating rooms and procedure rooms.

Jeffrey A. Cole and his wife Patricia O'Brien Cole made a $31 million commitment for the expansion of Cole Eye's clinical and surgical capabilities, as well as to enhance research and education. The expansion will be named the Jeffrey and Patricia Cole Building. Additionally, a $10 million grant from the Timken Foundation of Canton helped support the Cole Eye expansion planning phase and established The Louise Timken Ophthalmic Education Center. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 20, 2022. Completion of the Cole Eye expansion is expected at the end of 2025.

Other capital projects of note include:

Mentor Hospital, scheduled to open in 2023

Fairview Hospital renovations to address patient and caregiver needs

Weston Hospital in Florida, expansion of top floor of bed tower

London Hospital in the United Kingdom, which opened in March 2022

These projects follow the recent state of Ohio and JobsOhio $200 million investment and Cleveland Clinic's $300 million investment in the Cleveland Innovation District. This is the largest research effort in Cleveland Clinic's history and also will require philanthropic investment. Plans include adding 400,000 sq. ft. of research space to accelerate discovery and position northeast Ohio at the forefront of pathogen research and preparing for the next pandemic. Additionally, Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with community partners to bring a $52.8 million Meijer grocery market and apartment complex to the area to address food insecurity and revitalize the neighborhood.

"Cleveland Clinic is committed to helping its communities thrive — through better health and economic opportunity," said Bill Peacock, Cleveland Clinic chief of operations. "Cleveland Clinic's hiring, purchasing and capital projects make a meaningful, measurable and lasting impact on the wellbeing of our neighbors and our local economy."

