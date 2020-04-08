--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
CM Labs Drives Operational Cost Savings with New GPS Feature on Excavator Simulator Training Pack

Wed April 08, 2020 - National Edition
CM Labs Simulations


This advanced exercise immerses operators in a life-like work site environment that challenges them to dig trenches using the new GPS guidance system, while learning to make decisions based on accurate grade and terrain features.

At ConExpo 2020 CM Labs Simulations unveiled its most advanced excavator training exercise to date, featuring an integrated GPS guidance system that trains operators how to use this technology in the simulator.

This advanced exercise immerses operators in a life-like work site environment that challenges them to dig trenches using the new GPS guidance system, while learning to make decisions based on accurate grade and terrain features. These skills, when deployed in the field, can help reduce operation time and material costs.

GPS functionality is rapidly becoming an industry standard on heavy equipment, as it supplies data about terrain features and equipment position, enabling faster completion of operations, which can be critical for contractors looking to meet tight project deadlines.

CM Labs' Excavator Simulator Training Pack provides a progressive learning path that allows beginners to learn controls and basic digging techniques in a controlled environment. The training pack also provides training for more experienced operators, including trench cleaning and leveling. With the new exercise integrating the GPS feature, training can be advanced even further for more skilled operators.

"By making this feature available in a simulator environment, training organizations alleviate the risk of new operators underutilising or misusing the GPS function, thereby ensuring that it can be exploited to its fullest potential for maximum work site savings," said Julien Richer-Lanciault, product manager, CM Labs.

The GPS feature also will be rolled out to the rest of CM Labs' earthmoving training catalogue, including dozers, motor graders, wheel loaders and backhoes.

For more information, visit www.cm-labs.com.



