CM Labs Releases New Tool to Bridge the Skills Gap

At ConExpo 2020, CM Labs Simulations unveiled the Vortex Edge Max, a new training tool that gives even more organizations access to solutions for bridging the skills gap.

The latest simulator in CM Labs' Edge series of training products, the Vortex Edge Max is an entry-level tool that develops transferable operator skills. The affordability of the Vortex Edge Max expands professional-grade simulation to contractors and training organizations that did not previously have access to these capabilities, according to the company.

The Vortex Edge Max replicates the motion and feel of real construction equipment and comes embedded with CM Labs' Smart Training Technology. Smart Training Technology results in solutions that deliver the most transferable operator skills anywhere, outside the real equipment.

"The construction industry is working to resolve a skills gap, but not every organization always has the time, manpower or equipment available," said Drew Carruthers, CM Labs' director of product strategy.

"Research shows that the shortage is intensifying. That's why we wanted to put a tool for bridging the gap into the hands of more people."

To meet the widest possible range of training needs out of the box, the Vortex Edge Max comes pre-loaded with CM Labs' full catalog of lifting equipment training packs, earthmoving training packs, or both. Every training pack includes guided learning exercises, so trainees can upskill at their own pace when training personnel are not available.

In addition, the simulator can be paired with an optional instructor operating station for instructor-led training. The simulator also can connect to machines running in other Vortex simulators, for collaborative crew training. Detailed reporting on trainee progress can be retrieved directly from the simulator or the Instructor Operating Station.

