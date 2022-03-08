CNH Industrial announced a $500,000 donation to support Ukrainians impacted by the current crisis.

In order to ensure the effective deployment of this donation, CNH Industrial will rely on the support of NGOs who are providing on the ground assistance to those in need. In addition, CNH Industrial will establish a global fund to which employees can donate, with the company matching their contributions dollar for dollar.

"CNH Industrial strongly condemns any and all acts of unprovoked violence and aggression, which have led to the current lamentable situation in Ukraine. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, and we are prioritizing the safety of our employees and their families in the country," said Scott W. Wine, chief executive officer, CNH Industrial.

"I am humbled by our employees' determination to contribute in assisting the population of Ukraine, which is in urgent humanitarian need. I, alongside my fellow 37,500 CNH Industrial colleagues, wish for a positive and quick resolution to this unfolding crisis."

CNH Industrial has 38 employees based in Ukraine, and a dedicated team is actively providing them with ongoing support.

