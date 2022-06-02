CNH Industrial has acquired agricultural spray boom manufacturer Specialty Enterprises.

CNH Industrial has acquired Specialty Enterprises LLC, North America's largest manufacturer of premium aluminum spray booms for agricultural applications.

Specialty, which operates one manufacturing facility in Wautoma, Wis., has been a supplier to Case IH since 2020.

The direct ownership of spray boom production is the latest step in Case IH's strategic road map for its sprayer product platform. As the company works to enhance its application-product offering, the inclusion of longer, lighter booms enables accelerated development and deployment of new technologies. These solutions will be implemented across the Case IH product portfolio.

"We are thrilled to be working so closely with Specialty, which has been a fantastic partner to Case IH over the last few years as we deliver more productive application solutions," said Scott Harris, Case IH global president.

"This acquisition strengthens our in-house capabilities and allows us to retain key strategic personnel to ensure continuity in this vertical integration."

The acquisition of Specialty signals Case IH's continued commitment to Agronomic Design — helping operators maximize yield and ROI potential. As aluminum spray booms are up to 50 percent lighter than their steel counterparts, they result in less field compaction, less rutting and better weight distribution, the company said.

"At Case IH, one of our primary crop production goals is to help operators cover more acres more efficiently — with solutions that are built to last," said Monte Weller, Case IH global product manager of crop production and hay & forage product lines.

"This acquisition will be key to providing operators with the equipment and agronomic solutions they need to feed a growing world."

Specialty is known for its advanced engineering and high-quality workmanship as a world-class welding operation. The company's sprayer boom design incorporates multiple patents to virtually eliminate the fatigue cracking associated with other aluminum boom designs, the company said. The aluminum used by Specialty is sourced and extruded in the United States.

For more information, visit www.caseih.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

