Photo courtesy of CCA Louisiana The pyramid-shaped structures are comprised of concrete, steel rebar and limestone rocks. They are built to mimic natural reefs and support many varieties of marine life.

A partnership comprised of the Coastal Conservation Association Louisiana REEF Program, Chevron, the state's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), Danos Coastal Restoration and Reefmaker-Walter Marine, completed construction on the South Timbalier Block 63 Reef in the last week of October.

The project is made of 36 "Super Reefs" designed by Reefmaker, based in Ocean Beach, Ala. The pyramid-shaped structures are comprised of concrete, steel rebar and limestone rocks, and built to mimic natural reefs and support many varieties of marine life, according to a news release from CCA Louisiana.

There are windows on each side of the panels, allowing for turtle and diver escapes alike.

The western section of the South Timbalier 63 reef will consist of two dozen 8-ft.-tall pyramids, while the eastern part of the artificial structure will be built with another 12 pyramids, each of which are 15 ft. tall.

John Walther, CCA Louisiana's vice president of habitat, attended the reef installation in the Gulf of Mexico, about 20 mi. from Port Fourchon along the state's extreme southern coast.

He said the effort was the first CCA REEF Louisiana project using Super Reef materials.

"We are very excited to utilize these … structures for the first time as we replace this lost habitat in South Timbalier 63," Walther explained. "Seeing the material up close, it is easy to see why fish and marine life will orient to these structures in short order."

In addition, Alex Cheramie, a corporate affairs officer at Chevron, noted that her company is "proud to partner with CCA on this exciting new reef, and we appreciate all the partners and volunteers who made it possible. At Chevron, we have a commitment to Louisiana and its coastal communities, so we are pleased to do our part on efforts like this."

The thinking behind instituting the two-reef concept at South Timbalier 63 was outlined by Nick LeBlanc, operations manager for Danos Coastal Restoration, headquartered in Gray, La.

"These two locations will be studied to determine if snapper and other fish prefer the larger reef structures that are more vertical in the water column, or the more plentiful, smaller structures," he explained. "This study will help determine which of these structures should be used in the future construction of artificial reefs."

In addition to investments from CCA's REEF Louisiana Program, Chevron and Danos, matching funds for the installation of the South Timbalier 63 Reef were provided by LDWF's Artificial Reef Trust Fund.

"We simply could not be out here building this habitat without our partners," said CCA Executive Vice President of Development Rad Trascher, who also was on hand to see the super reef placement.

"It has been a pleasure collaborating with this entire team. Our shared commitment to our coast and our marine resources shines through on days like this."

The coordinates for South Timbalier 63 will be published online at www.ccalouisiana.com once the reef construction is fully completed, CCA noted.

New Artificial Reef Is CCA's 53rd Such Structure

CCA Louisiana came into existence in 1983 "when a handful of concerned anglers discussed banding together to promote responsible management of Louisiana's fishery resources," according to the organization's history.

Today, the CCA's stated purpose is to advise and educate the public on conservation of marine resources. Its objective is to conserve, promote and enhance the present and future availability of these coastal resources for the benefit and enjoyment of the general public.

The South Timbalier 63 Reef is the 53rd unique artificial reef that CCA Louisiana has constructed over its lifetime, and the fifth completed just in 2024.

Earlier this year, CCA competed the Pelican Island Reef near Fourchon, the Ted Beaullieu Sr. Reef expansion in SMI 233, the West Cameron 82 reef south of Big Lake and the Raising Cane's Hotel Sid reef near Grand Isle.

The group also expects to build reefs at South Timbalier 165, South Timbalier 86, and Goose Point in Lake Pontchartrain later this year. Another eight to 10 reefs are planned to be built in 2025 as well.

CCA's REEF Louisiana Program is an initiative aimed at replacing lost fishery habitat, including where oil and gas platforms have been removed.

Its crews use custom-made reef materials and a variety of repurposed "materials of opportunity" to construct artificial reefs, including pieces of decommissioned oil and gas platforms, highway barriers, recycled structural concrete and crushed concrete.

