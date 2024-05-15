Photo courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation The insights gained from this survey will help CDOT and regional planning agencies prioritize local transportation projects, improve mobility, provide valuable transit services and reduce congestion.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is partnering with local and regional agencies across the state to conduct an important survey titled, "Colorado Travel Counts." This is an opportunity for residents to provide vital information that will help set transportation priorities for many years to come. The insights gained from this survey will help CDOT and regional planning agencies prioritize local transportation projects, improve mobility, provide valuable transit services and reduce congestion.

The survey effort will run until February 2025. The survey will ask a random selection of Colorado residents about how they get around. Responses will be used to understand where people are trying to go in their daily lives, how they get there and how much time and effort it takes them. The survey results create a snapshot of how the transportation system in the state is used. Planners will use that snapshot to plan and develop improvements.

"The survey's purpose is to understand how and why our residents travel in cities, towns and rural areas across Colorado," said Darius Pakbaz, director of the Division of Transportation Development. "The information you provide in the survey will aid in forecasting future travel patterns and help identify the right transportation system improvements for each part of our state, whether they be highway, street, public transit or bicycle and pedestrian facility improvements."

Residents can help by participating in the survey if they receive an invitation in the mail. Each household invited to the survey represents thousands of other households with similar needs and travel patterns that were not selected. A prompt response to the invitation ensures that each household's experiences are reflected in the results and is the best way to help the survey succeed. Households selected for participation will be offered up to $10 per person as compensation for the time and effort needed to join and complete the survey.

For more information about this survey, call 888/299-8606 or visit COTravelCounts.com.

