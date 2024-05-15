List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Colorado Seeking Input On Transportation Priorities

    Wed May 15, 2024 - West Edition #10
    CDOT


    The insights gained from this survey will help CDOT and regional planning agencies prioritize local transportation projects, improve mobility, provide valuable transit services and reduce congestion.
    Photo courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation
    The insights gained from this survey will help CDOT and regional planning agencies prioritize local transportation projects, improve mobility, provide valuable transit services and reduce congestion.
    The insights gained from this survey will help CDOT and regional planning agencies prioritize local transportation projects, improve mobility, provide valuable transit services and reduce congestion.   (Photo courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation) The survey effort will run until February 2025.   (Photo courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation)

    The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is partnering with local and regional agencies across the state to conduct an important survey titled, "Colorado Travel Counts." This is an opportunity for residents to provide vital information that will help set transportation priorities for many years to come. The insights gained from this survey will help CDOT and regional planning agencies prioritize local transportation projects, improve mobility, provide valuable transit services and reduce congestion.

    Photo courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation

    The survey effort will run until February 2025. The survey will ask a random selection of Colorado residents about how they get around. Responses will be used to understand where people are trying to go in their daily lives, how they get there and how much time and effort it takes them. The survey results create a snapshot of how the transportation system in the state is used. Planners will use that snapshot to plan and develop improvements.

    "The survey's purpose is to understand how and why our residents travel in cities, towns and rural areas across Colorado," said Darius Pakbaz, director of the Division of Transportation Development. "The information you provide in the survey will aid in forecasting future travel patterns and help identify the right transportation system improvements for each part of our state, whether they be highway, street, public transit or bicycle and pedestrian facility improvements."

    Residents can help by participating in the survey if they receive an invitation in the mail. Each household invited to the survey represents thousands of other households with similar needs and travel patterns that were not selected. A prompt response to the invitation ensures that each household's experiences are reflected in the results and is the best way to help the survey succeed. Households selected for participation will be offered up to $10 per person as compensation for the time and effort needed to join and complete the survey.

    For more information about this survey, call 888/299-8606 or visit COTravelCounts.com.




    Today's top stories

    Demolition Crews Bring Down Largest Span of Baltimore's Collapsed Key Bridge

    Webber Working to Complete $300M Texas Interchange Project

    Value in Remanufacturing Construction Equipment: Reduce Cost, Downtime, Carbon Footprint

    Flo Engineering Restoring Access to Critical Highway in California

    Volvo Masters Crowns Its Winners

    Why a Robust Attachment Portfolio Can Enhance Your Versatility, Expanding Job Opportunities

    Meta Plans to Build $800M Next-Generation Data Center in Montgomery, Ala.

    Huntsville, Ala., Will Apply for Funds to Improve Downtown Safety



     

    Read more about...

    Colorado Colorado Department of Transportation Four Corners transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA