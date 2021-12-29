List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Colorado's Air Force Chapel to Undergo $150M Restoration

Wed December 29, 2021 - West Edition #1
Associated Press


More than $150 million will go into the renovation of the Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
More than $150 million will go into the renovation of the Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
More than $150 million will go into the renovation of the Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Additional asbestos contamination found in the chapel will push the project past its original 2023 completion date.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) The Air Force Academy chapel is one of the most distinctive pieces of architecture in Colorado.

But few people have caught a glimpse of it for more than a year. That's because the entire building is undergoing an exhaustive restoration inside a 14-story "cocoon."

And it's not likely to emerge any time soon.

The more than $150 million renovation of the Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs is going to take months — or perhaps more than a year longer than originally expected — as contractors are contending with more asbestos than they expected, as well as other unforeseen challenges.

"We knew that there was significant asbestos in this building," said Duane Boyle, campus architect of the academy. "We just couldn't get in all the places where asbestos would be to test."

The project began two years ago and has required the construction of a vast white temporary enclosure around the 150-ft.-tall iconic aluminum building. This "cocoon," as Boyle calls it, enables crews to painstakingly correct the legacy of one frugal design choice from the building's initial construction in the 1950s and early 1960s.

The chapel's architect, Walter Netsch Jr., originally conceived of an elaborate gutter system to drain off rainwater falling onto the chapel. But Boyle said that idea was abandoned in favor of caulking all the seals on the building's network of interlocking exterior aluminum panels to cut costs.

"We had 32 miles of caulking on this building, which is kind of ridiculous when you start thinking about that," Boyle said.

The caulking did not stand up to the elements of the Pikes Peak region and the chapel has suffered leaks from the time it opened. Extensive water damage over the past six decades led to the restoration, which involves removing every aluminum panel and more than 20-thousand brick-sized stained glass blocks.

What is under the temporary building now is just a massive steel skeleton covered in rust-colored primer. Inside, the building is nearly unrecognizable. Fourteen levels of scaffolding fill the main Protestant Chapel.

Many of the items that used to be inside, from the pews to the facility's two massive church organs, also are being fully restored either due to water damage or disrepair.

Boyle said dealing with the additional asbestos contamination found in the chapel will push the project past its original 2023 completion date, though he is not prepared to estimate how much longer it might take.

But the plan remains the same: eventually every pew, organ pipe, aluminum panel and stained glass brick will be refinished or meticulously recreated and put back exactly where it was before, with one important addition. Crews are finally installing Netsch's original drainage system to replace the ineffective miles of caulking.

Gazing at all the work around him, Boyle recently offered an assessment of the undertaking he is in charge of.

"I think it would compete as one of the most complicated and intensive historic preservation projects of all time," he said.




Today's top stories

Crews, Officials Celebrate New AGC Training Center

CEG Editor Peter R. Sigmund Passes Away

JR Demolition and Excavation Demos Strip Mall, Makes Way for New Development

Tornado Recovery Effort Needs Proper Equipment, Great Compassion

Hyundai Construction Equipment to Invest $170M to Expand Production Capacity by 50 Percent

Reconstruction of Gleasondale Road Bridge Continues With Demo Phase

Granite, NV5 Crews Rebuild Belle Terrace

Boosting Renewable Energy 'Top Priority' in Western U.S.



 

Read more about...

Air Force Colorado restoration






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo