Colt 1000 Screen Makes an Impact in the UK

The highly adaptable Colt 1000 Scalping screen is able to operate in both heavy-duty scalping and precision screening applications and will manage the most difficult of materials, according to the manufacturer.

P&L Barton Ltd started out in 1972 when Peter Barton invested in his first digger, a JCB 3C, and set up P Barton Plant Hire.

Today, almost 50 years later, P&L Barton Ltd remains a family run business.

Based in Carnforth, Lancashire, the company has evolved and expanded working on a vast array of projects with clients in private households and businesses, to local councils and large multi-nationals.

P&L Barton provide plant and services on a sub-contract or hire only basis, offering a wide range of services to the construction, groundwork, civil engineering, quarrying, recycling and haulage industries.

P&L Barton operate a diverse selection of equipment to ensure clients are supplied with reliable and efficient hire solutions, and in recent years EvoQuip has become part of the fleet. It took receipt of its first EvoQuip Colt 1000 from Blue Central in June.

Since then, the machine has been on hire contacts in multiple configurations to suit the required job sites.

One recent application has been to produce limestone walling stone for one of its regular clients where space was limited. P&L Barton set about reconfiguring the Colt 1000 so that both conveyors discharged out the same side into segregated areas, maximizing the area available, eliminating double handling and showing how versatile the Colt is.

"The Colt 1000 is the perfect machine for us due to its flexibility," said Richard Barton, P&L Barton plant manager. "Being suited to scalping and fine screening and the ability to quickly convert from three-way to two-way split and to swap conveyor configurations means it's suitable for many applications and job sites."

In the short time that P&L Barton has owned the Colt 1000, the machine has been out working on various projects.

"We have been able to run the machine in two-way split on one project then convert it so that mids and fines are discharged on the same side on a really compact site, and in standard set up on another site. With the range of media options available I don't think there is any job she can't do," said Barton.

Gabrielle Stewart, EvoQuip product manager said, "the Colt 1000 is one of our best-selling products, customers regularly comment on being impressed by the performance of the aggressive screen-box and have found it to be excellent in multiple applications."

The highly adaptable Colt 1000 Scalping screen is able to operate in both heavy-duty scalping and precision screening applications and will manage the most difficult of materials, according to the manufacturer.

The Colt 1000 achieves a compact footprint maintaining the ethos of the EvoQuip range while achieving versatility and mobility. Flexibility is enhanced with configurable conveyor options and two-way split conversion.

The Colt 1000 also features an aggressive double deck screen, variable screening angle with numerous screen media options, broad fines conveyor, quick set up time and tall discharge heights.

For more information, visit www.Terex.com.