    Columbus Equipment Company Now Carries Avant Line

    Columbus Equipment Company is now carrying the Avant Techno line of small articulated loaders at several Ohio branches. Avant's versatile loaders offer comparable capacity with less weight and surface damage. CEC's sales and support staff received training to provide premium service.

    Tue November 05, 2024 - Midwest Edition #23
    CEG


    Columbus Equipment Company showcases its newly added Avant line at the Paul Bunyan Show. (L-R) are Cindy Ellis, Eric Lewis, Cory Van Houten, Todd Hornak and Mike Haney.
    CEG photo
    Columbus Equipment Company showcases its newly added Avant line at the Paul Bunyan Show. (L-R) are Cindy Ellis, Eric Lewis, Cory Van Houten, Todd Hornak and Mike Haney.
    Columbus Equipment Company (CEC) announced it is now an authorized dealer of the Avant Techno line of small articulated loaders at its branches in Columbus, Cincinnati, Cadiz, Dayton, Massillon and Piketon, Ohio.

    Columbus Equipment Company (CEC) announced it is now an authorized dealer of the Avant Techno line of small articulated loaders at its branches in Columbus, Cincinnati, Cadiz, Dayton, Massillon and Piketon, Ohio.

    Avant Techno is a proven leader in this equipment category," said Jeff Badner, general sales manager, CEC. "Columbus Equipment Company is excited to partner with Avant to provide excellent support to existing owners as well as introduce the products to customers that will benefit from their versatility and productivity."

    Columbus Equipment Company photo

    Small articulated loaders are an increasingly popular alternative to more traditionally used compact track loaders and skid steers. Avant loaders provide comparable operating capacities with less operating weight and far less damage to the work surface.

    "Avant is the leader in the mini-articulating loader market, offering the most versatile machine with over 220 different attachments," said Adam Daher, Avant Midwest regional manager. "We are very excited to be partnering with a dealer of CEC's caliber in Ohio. Together Avant and CEC will offer a premium product along with premium dealer support."

    Avant Techno provided hands-on training to CEC's sales staff on the equipment and its various attachments. Product support staff also has been trained and will have an in-depth service training scheduled for later this fall.

    "Avant is solely focused on building small articulated loaders," said Badner. "Its dedication, quality and innovation will help us provide solutions for various market segments such as tree care, municipalities, agriculture and property maintenance."

    For more information, visit columbusequipment.com. CEG




    Read more about...

