Columbus Kenworth offers expanded support to fleets and truck operators in central Ohio with the addition of its new parts and service dealership in Zanesville, Ohio.

Kenworth of Zanesville, a division of Columbus Kenworth Inc., is approximately one hour east of Columbus. The new dealership is conveniently located along Interstate 70, one of the longest interstate highways in the U.S. In addition to serving truck customers passing through on I-70, Kenworth of Zanesville will support the local market which features agriculture, gas and oil businesses.

The 24,000 sq.-ft. building is situated on 25 acres with plenty of room for drivers to park their trucks. The facility features 12 service bays and a 1,100 sq.-ft. parts retail display area. There also is a 10,900 sq.-ft. space allocated to bulk storage, allowing for ample parts availability.

Kenworth of Zanesville is located at 3925 All American Way in Zanesville. Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 740/487-4295.

In addition to Kenworth of Zanesville, Columbus Kenworth Inc. operates Kenworth of Ashland and Columbus Kenworth. Hissong Kenworth Inc. operates two dealerships — Kenworth of Canton and Kenworth of Richfield. Columbus Kenworth, Inc. and Hissong Kenworth Inc. are owned by the Hissong Group Inc.

