Concrete Industry Management photo Michael Hoagland

Command Alkon announced that Michael Hoagland, vice president of east regional sales, has been appointed to the board of directors for the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) National Steering Committee (NSC).

The CIM National Steering Committee is a national industry coalition dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders in the concrete industry. By collaborating with academic institutions and local industry groups, the NSC supports Concrete Industry Management programs that prepare students with the technical expertise and business acumen required to excel in a rapidly evolving industry.

"I'm honored to join the NSC board and support a program that is vital to the future of the concrete industry," said Hoagland. "The CIM program cultivates skilled professionals equipped to lead with both industry knowledge and real-world business insight. Helping nurture this talent pipeline is critical for addressing the workforce challenges we face."

Michael Hoagland brings nearly 40 years of experience helping customers measure and improve operational efficiencies. At Command Alkon, he has worked extensively with clients worldwide, managing sales, installation and support of software solutions across the United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and North America. This global exposure has given him a strong understanding of best practices across markets.

Hoagland also is a frequent presenter at major industry events including the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association, Ontario Ready Mixed Concrete Association, the UK Concrete Show and the Australia/New Zealand Ready Mix Association. His broad experience and international perspective will be invaluable to the NSC's efforts to promote and strengthen the CIM program and the future workforce of the concrete industry.

For more information, visit www.concretedegree.com.

