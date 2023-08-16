List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Company Wrench Builds New Lakeland, Fla., Branch

    Wed August 16, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Company Wrench


    Company Wrench's new Lakeland branch is located at 777 Laura Road, Lakeland, Florida, 33815.
    Company Wrench’s new Lakeland branch is located at 777 Laura Road, Lakeland, Florida, 33815.

    Company Wrench recently moved into its new Lakeland, Fla., location where it will continue to offer new and used equipment for rent and sale across the construction, demolition, scrap and recycling industries.

    Company Wrench designed the building from the ground up to maximize parts and service capabilities across multiple product lines, including Kobelco, LaBounty, Bandit and Screen Machine.

    "This new facility is tailor-made to meet our needs and better serve our customers," President of Company Wrench Cam Gabbard said. "This branch features additional equipment yard space, more storage and a larger repair shop than our previous location. We are confident our new Lakeland branch will serve as a great asset for our Florida customers for many years to come."

    Company Wrench's new Lakeland branch is located at 777 Laura Road, Lakeland, Florida, 33815.

    For more information, call 866/937-6829 or visit www.companywrench.com.




