Brian Baum

Company Wrench recently named Brian Baum as a territory sales manager to serve northern Florida. He will rent and sell Company Wrench's full line of Kobelco excavators, LaBounty attachments, Fuchs materials handlers, C.W. Machine Worx dust suppression machines and Screen Machine crushers and screeners.

Baum spent eight years selling heavy equipment in Jacksonville before joining Company Wrench.

"His enthusiasm for heavy equipment is only surpassed by his desire to see his customers succeed. [Brian] earns the trust of customers by asking the right questions and proactively suggesting potential solutions based on his past experiences," the company said.

"Brian brings a focused and driven attitude to our sales team. He has played an important role in helping our new Jacksonville branch hit the ground running," Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench said. "I'm confident Brian will continue to strengthen our presence in northern Florida, especially with the expansion of our Kobelco dealership territory."

To contact Baum, call 904/522-3722 or email [email protected]

For more information, visit www.companywrench.com.

