Company Wrench recently named Mike Hamer as a territory sales manager to serve southwestern Florida.

Hamer will rent and sell Kobelco excavators, LaBounty attachments, Fuchs material handlers, C.W. Machine Worx dust suppression machines, and Screen Machine crushers and screeners.

Hamer has more than two decades of heavy equipment sales experience in southwestern Florida. Over that time, his communication skills, problem-solving and passion for heavy equipment earned him many loyal customers.

"Mike's experience, can-do attitude and ability to build long-lasting customer relationships makes him a great addition to our team in Florida," Company Wrench President Cam Gabbard said. "Mike is an active listener who proactively finds answers to customers' needs. I am confident we can count on him as our presence in Florida continues to grow."

Company Wrench offers has locations in New Jersey, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. The company's Lakeland branch is located at 777 Laura Rd., Lakeland, Fla. 33815.

For more information, call 941/441-5044, email [email protected] or visit www.companywrench.com.

