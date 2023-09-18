Company Wrench will offer Wacker Neuson’s full line of equipment at its tool rental store, Company Wrench Resource Rental.

Company Wrench recently was named a Wacker Neuson dealer for Polk County, Fla.

Company Wrench will offer Wacker Neuson's full line of equipment, including compaction equipment, concrete vibrators, mini excavators, wheel loaders, skid steers, track loaders, telehandlers, dumpers, generators, lighting and pumps for rent at its tool rental store, Company Wrench Resource Rental.

"This is a significant development as we continue to grow our tool rental store inside the Lakeland facility," Company Wrench President Cam Gabbard said. "Our partnership with Wacker Neuson allows us to expand our high-quality product offerings at Company Wrench Resource Rental. This means our tool rental customers will benefit from a variety of quality equipment backed by the cutting edge of customer service."

Company Wrench Resource Rental is located at 777 Laura Road, Lakeland, Florida, 33815.

For more information, call 866/937-6829 or visit www.companywrench.com/resource-rental-lakeland-fl/.

