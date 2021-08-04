Equipmentdown-arrow
Company Wrench Names Chris Mayo as JCB Product Manager in the Carolinas

Wed August 04, 2021 - Southeast Edition
Company Wrench


Chris Mayo
Chris Mayo

Company Wrench Ltd. has hired Chris Mayo as the new JCB product manager in the Carolinas.

Mayo's sales territory includes North Carolina and South Carolina, two states in which Company Wrench is the authorized dealer of JCB products. Company Wrench also represents JCB as an authorized dealer in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

Company Wrench's President, Cam Gabbard, believes Mayo's distinguished background makes him a perfect fit for the role.

"Chris has established himself as an expert in this industry. With over 35 years of sales experience, and many of those dealing with heavy equipment, Chris will be a great resource for our customers. We are excited to have Chris on board to help grow the JCB business in the Carolinas."

Mayo will report to Company Wrench's branch location in Charlotte, N.C.

For more information, call Mayo at 704/651-8415 or email c.mayo@companywrench.com.




