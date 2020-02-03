CON-E-CO to Display LO-PRO 327SS Batch Plant

CON-E-CO is displaying this new LO-PRO 327SS batch plant at ConExpo – Con/AGG (March 10-14).

CON-E-CO, an Oshkosh Corporation company, is showcasing its new LO-PRO 327SS batch plant at ConExpo – Con/AGG (March 10-14).

The LO-PRO 327SS is equipped with foundations that are permanently attached and travel with the plant. When paired with one of the company's mobile cement bins and conveyors, the operation is 100 percent self-erecting and no cranes are needed for setup or take down.

"Setup is simply another word for downtime, and with our new LO-PRO 327SS producers experience simpler logistics, reduced downtime, and increased productivity," said Neil Smith, CON-E-CO general manager. "By eliminating the need for cranes and unwieldy foundations, and utilizing our mobile cement bins and conveyors, producers are able to begin pouring concrete far more quickly. It's another reason why ready-mixed producers look to us for solutions to help grow their business."

The LO-PRO 327SS offers 327-barrel in-truss cement storage, with an available additional 400, 565, or 735-barrel cement storage silo that mounts directly on the plant. The system also features the LO-PRO "blending" cement batcher, "live bottom" aggregate batcher for unmatched ready-mix quality, and an in-frame mounted dust control system. As with all LO-PRO models, the 327SS allows for easy, 180-degree mixer truck charging access.

For more information, visit www.con-e-co.com.