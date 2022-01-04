The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — announced the donation of an extreme duty 10.5-yard high performance mixer for the annual auction at World of Concrete.

The extreme duty 10.5-yard set back mixer is equipped as follows:

Drum:

1/4 AR steel drum shell with 1/4 in. AR 200 formed head with AR reinforcing plate and head fin reinforcing plates

Single bolt-on access hatch

1/4 fins with 5/16 AR mixing fins, AR steel doubled fin lip

Machined, solid roller track adds superior strength; eliminates cracked tracks and welds

46-in. discharge opening with bolt-on anti-surge fins

Drive:

High performance PMP planetary drive with peak torque rating of 52,000 ft/lbs.

Backed by PMP 5 year/8,000 hour limited warranty

Hydrostatic Drive:

Eaton RE heavy duty 54 series variable displacement pump with manual override

Eaton heavy duty motor with 10 micron filter

Limited 5-year warranty

13-gal. oil reservoir provides greater heat rejection and better thermal protection

Rollers:

Premium American made, adjustable, induction hardened special alloy rollers

Bearings provided with remote grease zirks for ease of maintenance and operator safety

Charge Hopper:

Large, high-performance design, fast-charge HP wide charge hopper

Reinforced for longer service life and hinged for use with the optional tip-up feature.

Ladder:

Rear fold-down ladder with non-skid, self-cleaning ladder rungs and large side grip bars

Large, non-skid work platform with safety hand guard rail at top

Chute Hoist:

Double-acting (power up/ power down) 2.5-in. diameter chute lift cylinder to improve operator efficiency and cushion chute bounce during road travel.

Con-Tech chute lift block uses Eaton valves with environmentally sealed Deutsch connectors.

Chutes:

Fully welded and capped main, fold over, and (3) 48 in. extension chutes come standard

Main chute mounting uses solid thru shaft with larger bushings for improved wear life.

Water System:

125-gal. steel side mount water tank with high pressure relief valve

Simplified, 2 position fill/exhaust, anodized aluminum control block, top fill flopper valve, sight gauge/gallon marker

1-in. rear water injection line and 25-ft. wash down hose with pistol grip spray nozzle

Lighting & Electrical:

Marker lights are sealed LED with 2-pin connector

Upper clearance 3 LED lamp, light bar on charge hopper

Standardized labeled wiring harness with sealed Deutsch connectors

Controls & Revolution Counter:

In-cab control box with drum counter and drum rotation controls

Rear mixer controls are cable with a one-piece cast aluminum control box and toggle switches

Fenders:

3-piece, reinforced tandem steel fender design with recessed, sealed LED lighting

Heavy rubber mud flaps front and rear

Steel Prep & Painting:

All mixer components are steel shot blasted, then primed with Axalta Coating Systems Zinc Enhanced 1,000-plus hour salt spray tested, two-component polyurethane primer

Mixers are finished with Axalta high solid content finish coat. All pedestals triple primer coated and painted before and after assembly.

Safety, Decals & Alarms:

Back-up alarm, full LED lighting, remote roller greasing, safety cage, safety decals (dual language) for water, rollers, ladder, chutes and load, confined space

"We are pleased to have this outstanding donation from Con-Tech Manufacturing," said Ben Robuck, CIM Auction committee chair. "This mixer will go a long way to help us achieve our fundraising goal. We are proud to have Con-Tech included in our list of major CIM auction donors and, with this donation, we have the potential for our greatest auction ever."

The annual auction will be held Jan. 19 in the West Hall Room W106 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The silent auction will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and the live auction begins at 1 p.m.

Once again this year, Internet bidding will be available on the Ritchie Bros. website, www.rbauction.com. To participate in electronic auction bidding, bidders must register a week in advance. Those participating in the auction at World of Concrete can register on-site.

For a full list of items, visit www.concretedegree.com/auction. Those interested in making a donation should contact CIM Auction Committee Chairman Ben Robuck at [email protected] or 404/456-6867.

