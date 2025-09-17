Concrete Foundations Association launched a YouTube platform for "Behind the Mic" podcast series in celebration of their 50th anniversary. Exclusive interviews with industry leaders are featured, providing valuable insights for AEC professionals. The move reflects CFA's commitment to modernizing communication channels while supporting cast-in-place contractors.

The Concrete Foundations Association (CFA) has announced the launch of its new YouTube platform for the "Behind the Mike" podcast series, marking a strategic expansion of the organization's digital presence.

This platform enhancement coincides with CFA's 50th anniversary celebration, featuring eight exclusive interviews with industry leaders who have shaped the residential concrete foundation sector.

The newly launched YouTube channel provides enhanced accessibility and visual engagement for the podcast content, allowing professionals throughout the AEC industry to access valuable insights from experienced contractors and industry pioneers. This digital transformation reflects CFA's commitment to modernizing communication channels while maintaining its core mission of supporting cast-in-place contractors.

To commemorate its milestone anniversary, CFA has added comprehensive interviews with eight distinguished industry professionals. The featured interviews include Ron Ward from Western Forms, Cole Beaudin of Perma-Structo Inc., Mark Irving from Irving Equipment, Russ Talpey of Talpey Construction, Mark Saldana of Saldana Concrete, Jason Ells from Custom Concrete, Dave Martinson of Martinson Construction and Amy Woodall from Conscious Habit.

"These industry leaders have been some of the core participants in CFA through the years," said James Baty, executive director of the Concrete Foundations Association. "We enjoyed the opportunity to chat with them about their experiences and about how in many cases, generations of their family have been active in the industry and in CFA. It really brings more meaning to our 50th anniversary to hear from our long-time members. We are excited that we can share these conversations on our new YouTube channel."

These interviews showcase how the diverse expertise and innovative experience of talented individuals have driven the concrete foundations market forward over the past five decades. Each conversation provides a look at how the Concrete Foundations Association has been an integral part of their success. The set of interviews from this year's event joins an equally strong set from World of Concrete 2021.

The YouTube platform represents a significant step in CFA's ongoing effort to enhance collaboration and knowledge sharing within the concrete foundation community. This initiative complements the organization's existing resources, including its quarterly publication Concrete Facts magazine, which continues to deliver essential news and professional guidance to industry practitioners.

