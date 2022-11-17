The GOMACO Invitational #40 brought together the concrete construction industry on Sept. 20 to 21, 2022, in Ida Grove, Iowa. A total of 250 participated in the two-person putting tournament, and 320 in the four-person, 18-hole scramble tournament on golf courses in Ida Grove, Holstein, Mapleton and Schleswig.

Three of the championship teams from the scramble tournament had golfers experiencing their first GOMACO Invitational. Keith Hansen of NextGen Fluid Power LLC was on the "grand" champion team and the winning foursome from the Schleswig course. Paul Sigurdson of Asphaltec Paving Ltd. was on the first-place team from Ida Grove, and Stanton Duke of Spencer Construction and Matt Alwardt of Millstone Weber LLC were on the top team from the Mapleton course.

Two first-time attendees placed in the contractors' shoot-out exclusively for customers. Chad Van Ostrand of TAB Construction Company and Chris Spurgeon of L.G. Roloff Construction were both on the third-place team in the Contractors' Shoot-Out.

Two participants in the putting tournament championship also were enjoying their first time at the Invitational. Riley Gilfeather of XIT Paving and Construction Inc. was on the third-place team in the championship, and Brad Velding of Kinematics Manufacturing (KLM) was on the fourth-place team.

The GOMACO Invitational is the company's way of saying "thank you" for choosing its paving products, and to thank its business partners for their support through the years. GOMACO's #41 Invitational will be held in September 2023.

