Concrete Industry Gathers for GOMACO Invitational #40

Thu November 17, 2022 - Northeast Edition #24
GOMACO


The GOMACO Invitational #40 brought together the concrete construction industry on Sept. 20 to 21, 2022, in Ida Grove, Iowa. A total of 250 participated in the two-person putting tournament, and 320 in the four-person, 18-hole scramble tournament on golf courses in Ida Grove, Holstein, Mapleton and Schleswig.

Three of the championship teams from the scramble tournament had golfers experiencing their first GOMACO Invitational. Keith Hansen of NextGen Fluid Power LLC was on the "grand" champion team and the winning foursome from the Schleswig course. Paul Sigurdson of Asphaltec Paving Ltd. was on the first-place team from Ida Grove, and Stanton Duke of Spencer Construction and Matt Alwardt of Millstone Weber LLC were on the top team from the Mapleton course.

Two first-time attendees placed in the contractors' shoot-out exclusively for customers. Chad Van Ostrand of TAB Construction Company and Chris Spurgeon of L.G. Roloff Construction were both on the third-place team in the Contractors' Shoot-Out.

Two participants in the putting tournament championship also were enjoying their first time at the Invitational. Riley Gilfeather of XIT Paving and Construction Inc. was on the third-place team in the championship, and Brad Velding of Kinematics Manufacturing (KLM) was on the fourth-place team.

The GOMACO Invitational is the company's way of saying "thank you" for choosing its paving products, and to thank its business partners for their support through the years. GOMACO's #41 Invitational will be held in September 2023.

2022 “Grand” & Schleswig Champions (L-R) are Keith Hansen of NextGen Fluid Power LLC; Joseph Beckman of Casappa Corporation; Andy Lundy of GOMACO; and Mike Sansom of Minnich Manufacturing. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Chris Berroth of Koss Construction; Kevin Van Den Top of State Steel Supply Company; Dale Knuth of Concept Sales Inc.; and Charles Pepper of Caterpillar. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Shawn McLaren of Minnich Manufacturing; Jerry Yates of ROMCO; Allen Vanderwiel of Danfoss Power Solutions; and Rob Telfer of B & B Contracting. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Dane Peters of TOPCON; Ray Hernandez of Upset Concrete; Joe Sandvig of BOBALEE Inc.; and Joel Werthmann of Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Cam Crumpler of Gregory Poole Equip. Co.; Mark Konrady of Norfolk Iron and Metal; Mark Kline of Danfoss Power Solutions; and Adam Portzen of Portzen Construction Inc. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Angelo Masciotra of Montreal Tractor Inc.; Dustin Keith of Hi-Way Paving Inc.; Pat Slattery of ROMCO; and Chavis Nioce of Sunflower Paving.(GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Chad Rhoads of Bluffs Paving & Utility Company; Dennis Cruise of Bituminex Paving; Brandon Vannelli of Ziegler Power Systems; and Jed Paulsen of Paulsen Inc. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Johnny Beasley of Hayden-Murphy Equipment Co.; Dan Dodge of JTV Manufacturing Inc.; Mark Meunier of EAC Product Dev. Solutions; and Dennis Garcia of WMC Contracting Co. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Steve Buskey of Finkbiner Equipment Company; Kirk Macemore of Carolina CAT; Mark Weaver of Weaver-Bailey Contracting; and Abby De Zeeuw of Cain, Ellsworth & Co. LLP. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Rylan Smith of Chasco Constructors; David Kearby of TRIP; Mark Brenner of GOMACO; and Mike Mullen of Swanston Equipment Company. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Jeff Murawski of American State Equipment Co.; Steve Speer of Hayden-Murphy Equipment Co.; Robby Anderson of Scot Industries; Sam Craghead of Craghead Building Co. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are John Hawkins of Geneva Rock Products Inc.; Jeff Swim of Holmes Murphy & Associates; Dane Bambach of Carolina CAT; and Adam Manatt of Manatt's Inc. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Aaron Anderson of Industrial Builders; Mark Catalanello of Casappa Corporation; Logan Maywald of Closner Equipment Co.; and Kevin Gesink of Water Valley Investment Advisors. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Dave Clark of Wicks Construction; Brent Thorn of JTV Manufacturing Inc.; Neal Carolan of Central Steel & Wire; and John Paul Schmidtlein of Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Wade Huber of McCarthy Improvement Co.; Aaron Lukes of Croell Inc.; Tim Tometich of Manatt's Inc.; and Bruce DuVall of Leica Geosystems.(GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Trevor Kruger of GOMACO; Nicholas Murdock of NAPA Auto Parts; Max Petrin of Montreal Tractor Inc.; and Ron Schultz of Caterpillar.(GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Tom Held of Fabick CAT; Chris Kipp of Turck Inc.; Dan Soellner of GOMACO; and Sam Clark (retired). (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Bob Thompson of 3E Electrical Engineering & Equipment; Eric Thompson of BX Civil & Construction; Lori Tiefenthaler of Lehigh Hanson Inc.; and Troy Johnson of Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Doug Jones of Alliance Construction Group; Marc Kocina of Ziegler Power Systems; Torey Koch of Bierschbach Equipment & Supply; and Jim Beaver of Graham Construction Inc. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Jeff Foxen of Earle M. Jorgensen; Blake Driskell of Gerdan Slipforming Inc.; Molly Swanston of Swanston Equipment Company; and Blake Garcia of WMC Contracting Co. (GOMACO photo)
2022 Ida Grove Champions (L-R) are Karl Loder of Bituminex Paving; Todd Clark of Central Steel & Wire; Scott Schmidtlein of Berry Tractor and Equipment Company; and Paul Sigurdson of Asphaltec Paving Ltd. (GOMACO photo)
2022 Holstein Champions (L-R) are Brandon Williamson of Roads & Bridges magazine; Brian Manatt of Manatt's Inc.; Scott Pedersen of GOMACO; and Campbell Gunderson of Legends Concrete Inc. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Tim Blattie of Tri-State Truck & Equipment; Erik Swanson of Ziegler Power Systems; Jon Puls of Manatt's Inc.; and Ryan Petersen of Parker Hannifin Corporation.(GOMACO photo)
2022 Mapleton Champions (L-R) are Guy Normand of Westcon; Stanton Duke of Spencer Construction; Matt Alwardt of Millstone Weber LLC; and David Petersen of GOMACO. (GOMACO photo)
2022 Putting Champions are Jeff Swim (L) of Holmes Murphy & Associates and Jonathan Goff of Turck Inc. (GOMACO photo)
2022 Contractors’ Shoot-Out Champions (L-R) are Tim Lewellen of Boh Brothers Construction Co.; Bryan Sundell of Stewart & Sundell; and Tyler Henry of Concrete Technologies Inc. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Doug DeJong of M.I.C.I.; Doug Ruden of McCarthy Improvement Co.; Brad Velding of Kinematics Manufacturing (KMI): and Josh Held of Fabick CAT. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Marty Misfeldt of Graham Construction Inc.; Chad O'Donnell of Bierschbach Equipment & Supply; Kevin Archibald of World of Concrete; and Paul Jaworski of Minnich Manufacturing. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Russell Sheaffer of Road Machinery & Supplies Co.; Ron Dibler of Millstone Weber LLC; and Andy Bazan of Finkbiner Equipment Company. Not pictured is Joseph McKeon of Construction Equipment Guide. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Chad Schaeding of GOMACO; Scott Crean of Fabick CAT; Chris Spurgeon of L.G. Roloff Construction; and Cameron Rutherig of ICM Solutions. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Eric Kaiser of Legends Concrete Inc.; Pier-Hugues Gravel of Trottoirs Joliette Inc.; Bob Newman of Road Machinery & Supplies Co.; and Leif Wathne of National Concrete Pavement. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are DeWayne Krayenhagen of GOMACO; Ed Wessel of Hi-Way Paving Inc.; Matt Tapper of Road Machinery & Supplies Co.; and Jeff Bryan of ASTEC. (GOMACO photo)
(L-R) are Dennis Morelock of Tri-State Truck & Equipment; Craig Olson of ASTEC; Jonah Clark of Suiter Swantz IP; and Jonathan Law of Carolina CAT. (GOMACO photo)




