The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — announced the following list of items that have been donated for its annual auction at World of Concrete. The auction is scheduled for Feb. 5 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The silent auction will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. PST in the North Hall Room N263 and the live auction begins at 1 p.m. PST next door in North Hall Room N262.

"Thanks to the tremendous response from the industry, we anticipate having the best CIM auction ever," said Ben Robuck, CIM auction chairman. "In addition to a concrete mixer truck donated by Mack Trucks Inc. and McNeilus, a Somero Enterprises Inc. laser screed, a Load and Go truck wash system by Shumaker Industries, a ROXOR work vehicle by Mahindra Automotive North America and clean out package by Silo Pros, we have a variety of items targeted specifically for the concrete and construction industry."

"The National Steering Committee (NSC) is pleased by the overwhelming support by the concrete industry with their contributions to the CIM program," said CIM Marketing Committee Chairman Brian Gallagher. "Bidders will have many opportunities to support the CIM program while simultaneously purchasing equipment and products they will need for their day-to-day operations — this is win-win for everyone!"

Some of the items available are:

Ready Mixed Concrete-Focused Items

Arcosa Lightweight – two loads of lightweight aggregate

Argos Cement – five loads Type I bulk Portland Cement

BASF Construction Chemicals – $30,000 admixture package

Beck Industrial Inc. – $10,000 voucher

Boral CM Services – two loads fly ash

CalPortland – five loads bulk Portland Cement

Charles Soeder – hand-built model ready mix concrete truck

Capitol Aggregates Inc. – four loads cement

CarbonCure Technologies, Inc. – First year free of five year lease on new installatio

CEMEX – 10 loads Type I/II Portland Cement

Central Plains Cement Company – three loads Type I/II Portland Cement

Charah Solutions – five loads ASTM C-618 fly ash

CHRYSO Inc. – $15,000 admixture package

Command Alkon Inc. – COMMANDbatch System

CON-E-CO – Model PJC-300S silo dust collector

Con-Tech Manufacturing – three pack Con-Tech Manufacturing replacement drums

Continental Cement – two loads cement

Eagle Materials – Fairborn Cement Company - three loads of Type I cement

Euclid Chemical Company (The) – concrete admixture, fiber, repair and cure and seal pkg.

Fiberforce by ABC Polymer/Concrete Fibers – four pallets of Mono Tuf (micro) or fibril Tuf (Fibrillated)

FORTA Corporation – FORTA-FERRO® Macro Synthetic fiber reinforcement for concrete

GCC – five loads Type I/II cement

GCP Applied Technologies – $30,000 admixture package

Giant Cement – two loads of Type I/II Portland Cement

Illinois Cement Company – three loads Portland Cement

Innovative Concrete Solutions & Systems – one chute wash recovery system

LafargeHolcim – 15 loads Type I/II Bulk Portland Cement

Lehigh Hanson, Inc. – 15 loads of cement

Libra Systems Inc. – Sentinel GPS truck/asset tracking

Mack Trucks Inc. – 2019 Mack Granite Boost-A-Load chassis

Marcotte Systems – one Marcotte dry batch system

Martin Marietta – five loads of Type I/II cement

McInnis Cement – four loads of Type I/II Bulk Portland Cement

McNeilus – 11 CY McNeilus FLEX controls Bridgemaster Mixer

MESA Systems Co. – HD2 Kit portable aggregate moisture meter

Mitsubishi Cement Corporation – five loads Type II/V Bulk Portland Cement

The Monarch Cement Company – three loads Type I/II Portland Cement

Mountain Cement Company – two loads of Type I/II Cement

National Cement Company - AL – three loads of Type I/II Portland Cement

National Cement Company - CA – three loads of II-V Portland Cement

Ozinga Cement – five PD (pneumatic bulk hauler) loads of ASTM Class C fly ash

RexCon Inc. – one set of RexCon/Tandem 12 cu yd polyurethane drum liners

Rhino Manufacturing Group Inc. – one-yard concrete washout pan

Roanoke Cement Company LLC/a Titan America Business – five loads Type I/II Bulk Portland Cement

Salt River Materials Group – 81 tons Class F fly ash

SEFA Group – three loads Class F fly ash

Shumaker Industries Inc – Load and Go Automated Ready-Mix Truck Wash System

Sika Corporation – $20,000 admixture package

Silo Pros, East Coast Chippers, RDorian Heavy Hydro – Clean Out full load ready mixed truck up to 10 yds

Stalite Lightweight Aggregate – two loads of 3/4″ Stalite lightweight aggregate

Stephens Mfg – two SOS-1020 silo dust collectors

St. Mary's Cement Inc. (US) a Division of Votorantim Cement North America – five loads Type I Bulk Portland Cement

Teichert Materials – 15 loads concrete aggregates

Terex Advance Mixer – $10,000 parts credit

Trimble Construction Logistics – Trimble TrimFleet Mgmt. system for five trucks

Vince Hagan Co – VH-245JP Silo Top dust collector

Xypex Chemical Corporation – one pallet C-500 regular admixture (24 Cartons)

Contractor-Focused Items

Advanced Concrete Screeds LLC – Black Beauty vibratory power screed

Allen Engineering – Buggy Track (STD) 16Poly Kohler 27HP

American Society of Concrete Contractors – Concrete Executive Leadership Forum Registration

Bee Access Products – "Lifeline Products" package – GM560E

BlastONE International – Nova 3 respirator with C40

Bosch Power Tools – CORE18V 8 tool kit

Calculated Industries – six model 4225 ConcreteCal

Caterpillar Inc. and Caterpillar Dealers – one month rental of Cat wheel loader or excavator or equivalent in U.S.

Caterpillar Inc. and Caterpillar Dealers – one month rental of Cat skid steer loader or equivalent in U.S.

COMMAND Center – COMMAND Center Concrete Maturity Systems

Convergent Concrete Technologies – 55-gallon drums Pentra-Sil (H) + Pentra-Sil (IH)

Doosan Bobcat – RX-304H upright rammer

d.p dorfmueller Co. Inc. – Print reading for concrete videos with textbooks

Generac Power Systems – XC6500E portable generator

Giatec Scientific Inc. – SmartRock wireless maturity sensor pack

GPS Lockbox – three push to talk hands-free communication devices

HD Supply White Cap – Milwaukee M18 Fuel HD three tool packout kit

HD Supply White Cap – DeWALT 20V MAX 5-tool combo kit DCK592L2

Hilti – SF6H + SID 4+ SR 6 combo

Husqvarna Construction Products – power cutter with blades

ICRI – two copies of the Concrete Repair Manual two volume set

ICRI – two sets of ICRI's Concrete Surface Profile Chips

ICRI – two Concrete Surface Repair Technician (CSRT) registrations

ISKCO Ltd – two Handy-Vib internal concrete vibrators

Makita U.S.A. – Makita XT150118V cordless Li-ion 15-piece combo kit

MAPEI Corporation – two pallets Planitop X, Planitop XS (depending on location)

MEVA Formwork Systems Inc. – 2,000 sq. ft. of Imperial Vertical formwork

Milspec Industries – GFCI power distribution box and cords

Minnich Manufacturing Co. Inc. – Stinger Flex shaft concrete vibrator

Multiquip Inc. – Multiquip Whiteman HHNG5 ride-on trowel

Northrock Industries Inc. – one 3/4 hp concrete vibrator with 10 ft. shaft and one ½ inch head

The Quikrete Companies – two loads of 80 lb. Quikrete concrete (1,176 bags)

Ritz Safety – $5,000 from 2020 full line catalog

Sky Climber LLC – Sky Stage Ultra two-meter stage

Solomon Colors Inc. – Brickform Paladiano "Fractured Cyprus State" concrete stamps

Somero Enterprises Inc. – Somero S-485 laser screed machine

Stanley Black & Decker – two 20V cordless combo kits

Stanley Black & Decker (DeWALT) – five DeWALT tool packages

Sunbelt Rentals - three $500 off rental certificates

Tools & Accessories Corp. – contractor and industrial supplies - Bosch PB360C PowerBox jobsite radio

Topcon Positioning Systems –Topcon Hiper VR Base/Rover with data collector software

Trimble - Tekla Structures – Construction Modeling – 12-month subscription

Volvo Construction Equipment – 2016 brand new Volvo ECR25D compact excavator, serial no.4554

Zircon – four MetalliScanner MT7 units

Other Industry Segment Items

AFINITAS – one pallet of rebar wheel spacers

American Concrete Pipe Association – ACPA annual convention registration and lodging

Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute – five individual PCI Level I certification schools tuition

Items of Interest to Everyone

Advanced Lubrication Specialties – Philadelphia sports package for four

Advancing Organizational Excellence (AOE) – Social media audit

Advancing Organizational Excellence (AOE) – Website content audit

Allen-Villere Partners – New Orleans stay and quail hunt for four

Allied Concrete Co., an Eagle Corporation Company – Golf at Spring Creek Golf Club in central Virginia

Allison Transmission – $350 in Allison gift cards

American Concrete Institute – Excellence In Concrete Awards and Reception

Baker Concrete Construction Inc. – Kentucky Derby package for two

BMW Performance Driving Schools– BMW VIP Track Meet driving event

Bobcat Company – 12 sets of Bobcat scale models

Bradford Renaissance Portraits Corporation – Portrait by Bradford with hotel stay

Bridgestone – Bridgestone golf clubs and bag

Bridgestone Tire – one set of Bridgestone or Firestone Passenger or LT tires

Burnco USA – Dallas golf weekend for four at the Four Seasons Hotel (airfare included)

CEMEX – Sports weekend package for four in Los Angeles

Cemstone – four tickets to Minnesota Viking game

Charles Pankow Builders Ltd. – 2021 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game tickets for four

Chevron Lubricants – Golf for four at Arcadia Bluffs in northern Michigan

Colorado Wilderness Rides and Guides – Whitewater fly fishing adventure package for four

Conco Companies (The) – Napa Valley weekend for four

ConcreteCareers.com – Discounted placement service

Concrete Supply Company – Outdoor sportsman's package

Corcentric – $300 dinner certificate to your favorite restaurant

Dunn Investment Company – Quail hunting at Circle M Plantation in Mississippi

Erie Strayer Company – Lenovo Ideapad 15.6 inch laptop

Frank Kozeliski Consulting Engineer – concrete gavel

Frank Kozeliski Consulting Engineer – concrete Mason jar

Frank Kozeliski Consulting Engineer – concrete business cards (set of 25)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company – A ride on the Goodyear blimp for four passengers

Holliday Rock – Los Angeles Lakers tickets for four

Housby – $1,500 gift certificate to Golf Galaxy

Irving Materials Inc. – Nashville Predators tickets for four

Jennifer LeFevre – Washington Nationals tickets for two

John Deere Construction & Forestry Division – John Deere X570 lawn tractor with 48-inch Accel Deep mower deck

Las Aminas Concrete/California State University CIM Patrons/Bill Albanese – Escape to Seascape and experience beautiful Monterey Bay

Lehigh Hanson – San Francisco Giants tickets with parking

Mahindra Automotive North America – ROXOR off road vehicle

Martin Concrete Construction Inc. – I-Pad Pro and removable keyboard

Martin Marietta Materials – Dallas Cowboys suite tickets and hotel stay

Miles Sand & Gravel – Sailgating at University of Washington Pac 12 Husky game and weekend in Seattle

Mobile Tranquility LLC – $100 Massage Therapy gift certificate

MTSU CIM Patrons – Houseboat rental with travel allowance

MTSU CIM Patrons – Nashville experience Ppckage

National Precast Concrete Association – magazine advertisement

National Precast Concrete Association Foundation – $250 Amazon gift card

Peter Romano – Buffalo Sabres NHL hockey tickets

Peterbilt Motors Company – $20,000 PACCAR parts card

Petro-Canada Lubricants – Benelli Montefeltro shotgun

PSCL – Case of Canadian wine

Ready Mix USA – University of Alabama football tickets

Rogers Group Inc. – Hog hunting in Tennessee mountains for two

Rush Enterprises Inc. – Dallas Cowboys tickets

Sandler Training – two one-day sales, sales management or leadership training for up to 25 people

Silvi Group Companies Inc. – Collectors' wine from Larry Silvi's personal collection

Stego Industries – Four Anaheim Ducks tickets

Stoneway Concrete – Seattle Mariners tickets

Texas State CIM Patrons – Driftwood Texas wine country vacation

Thomas Concrete Company – Atlanta golf package at Hawks Ridge Golf Club

United Rentals Inc. – Two tickets - PGA event with $500 travel allowance

U.S. Concrete – San Francisco travel package for two

U.S. Concrete – Unforgettable weekend in New York City for four

U.S. Concrete – Washington D.C. travel package for two

U.S. Concrete – Dallas Sports for four

Vulcan Materials Company - Two rounds of golf for four at TPC Sawgrass plus lodging

Webcor Concrete - Sailing San Francisco Bay

Wirtgen America - Welcome to Nashville "Home of Country Music"

World of Concrete - $500 Marriott gift cards

Xtreme Whitetail Adventures – Three-day whitetail hunt 2020 season (Sept.– Dec.) for one hunter

Cash Donations

Ash Grove – $5,000 cash donation

Baldwin Filters – $1,000 cash donation

Buzzi Unicem USA – $5,000 cash donation

CIT Trucks – $2,000 cash donation

Forterra – $3,000 cash donation

Fraco Products Ltd. – $1,000 cash donation

Jonel Engineering – $1,000 cash donation

MHC Kenworth - GA, TX & OK – $2,500 cash donation

Nevada Cement Company – $2,500 cash donation

Sioux Corporation – $500 cash donation

Structural Technologies – $5,000 cash donation

United Rentals – $500 cash donation

Volvo Construction Equipment – $10,000 cash donation

W.R. Meadows – $4,000 cash donation

Once again, in addition to on-site bidding, internet bidding will be available on the Ritchie Bros. website. All items are available for bid whether in attendance at the show or not. Bidding can begin on the 100+ items in the silent auction immediately and continue bidding on any mobile device straight through the event. The live auction items will only be available for bidding during the event itself but can be bid on either in person or on-line. Auction participation instructions are available on the CIM website at http://concretedegree.com/auction/.