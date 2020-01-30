The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — announced the following list of items that have been donated for its annual auction at World of Concrete. The auction is scheduled for Feb. 5 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The silent auction will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. PST in the North Hall Room N263 and the live auction begins at 1 p.m. PST next door in North Hall Room N262.
"Thanks to the tremendous response from the industry, we anticipate having the best CIM auction ever," said Ben Robuck, CIM auction chairman. "In addition to a concrete mixer truck donated by Mack Trucks Inc. and McNeilus, a Somero Enterprises Inc. laser screed, a Load and Go truck wash system by Shumaker Industries, a ROXOR work vehicle by Mahindra Automotive North America and clean out package by Silo Pros, we have a variety of items targeted specifically for the concrete and construction industry."
"The National Steering Committee (NSC) is pleased by the overwhelming support by the concrete industry with their contributions to the CIM program," said CIM Marketing Committee Chairman Brian Gallagher. "Bidders will have many opportunities to support the CIM program while simultaneously purchasing equipment and products they will need for their day-to-day operations — this is win-win for everyone!"
Some of the items available are:
Ready Mixed Concrete-Focused Items
- Arcosa Lightweight – two loads of lightweight aggregate
- Argos Cement – five loads Type I bulk Portland Cement
- BASF Construction Chemicals – $30,000 admixture package
- Beck Industrial Inc. – $10,000 voucher
- Boral CM Services – two loads fly ash
- CalPortland – five loads bulk Portland Cement
- Charles Soeder – hand-built model ready mix concrete truck
- Capitol Aggregates Inc. – four loads cement
- CarbonCure Technologies, Inc. – First year free of five year lease on new installatio
- CEMEX – 10 loads Type I/II Portland Cement
- Central Plains Cement Company – three loads Type I/II Portland Cement
- Charah Solutions – five loads ASTM C-618 fly ash
- CHRYSO Inc. – $15,000 admixture package
- Command Alkon Inc. – COMMANDbatch System
- CON-E-CO – Model PJC-300S silo dust collector
- Con-Tech Manufacturing – three pack Con-Tech Manufacturing replacement drums
- Continental Cement – two loads cement
- Eagle Materials – Fairborn Cement Company - three loads of Type I cement
- Euclid Chemical Company (The) – concrete admixture, fiber, repair and cure and seal pkg.
- Fiberforce by ABC Polymer/Concrete Fibers – four pallets of Mono Tuf (micro) or fibril Tuf (Fibrillated)
- FORTA Corporation – FORTA-FERRO® Macro Synthetic fiber reinforcement for concrete
- GCC – five loads Type I/II cement
- GCP Applied Technologies – $30,000 admixture package
- Giant Cement – two loads of Type I/II Portland Cement
- Illinois Cement Company – three loads Portland Cement
- Innovative Concrete Solutions & Systems – one chute wash recovery system
- LafargeHolcim – 15 loads Type I/II Bulk Portland Cement
- Lehigh Hanson, Inc. – 15 loads of cement
- Libra Systems Inc. – Sentinel GPS truck/asset tracking
- Mack Trucks Inc. – 2019 Mack Granite Boost-A-Load chassis
- Marcotte Systems – one Marcotte dry batch system
- Martin Marietta – five loads of Type I/II cement
- McInnis Cement – four loads of Type I/II Bulk Portland Cement
- McNeilus – 11 CY McNeilus FLEX controls Bridgemaster Mixer
- MESA Systems Co. – HD2 Kit portable aggregate moisture meter
- Mitsubishi Cement Corporation – five loads Type II/V Bulk Portland Cement
- The Monarch Cement Company – three loads Type I/II Portland Cement
- Mountain Cement Company – two loads of Type I/II Cement
- National Cement Company - AL – three loads of Type I/II Portland Cement
- National Cement Company - CA – three loads of II-V Portland Cement
- Ozinga Cement – five PD (pneumatic bulk hauler) loads of ASTM Class C fly ash
- RexCon Inc. – one set of RexCon/Tandem 12 cu yd polyurethane drum liners
- Rhino Manufacturing Group Inc. – one-yard concrete washout pan
- Roanoke Cement Company LLC/a Titan America Business – five loads Type I/II Bulk Portland Cement
- Salt River Materials Group – 81 tons Class F fly ash
- SEFA Group – three loads Class F fly ash
- Shumaker Industries Inc – Load and Go Automated Ready-Mix Truck Wash System
- Sika Corporation – $20,000 admixture package
- Silo Pros, East Coast Chippers, RDorian Heavy Hydro – Clean Out full load ready mixed truck up to 10 yds
- Stalite Lightweight Aggregate – two loads of 3/4″ Stalite lightweight aggregate
- Stephens Mfg – two SOS-1020 silo dust collectors
- St. Mary's Cement Inc. (US) a Division of Votorantim Cement North America – five loads Type I Bulk Portland Cement
- Teichert Materials – 15 loads concrete aggregates
- Terex Advance Mixer – $10,000 parts credit
- Trimble Construction Logistics – Trimble TrimFleet Mgmt. system for five trucks
- Vince Hagan Co – VH-245JP Silo Top dust collector
- Xypex Chemical Corporation – one pallet C-500 regular admixture (24 Cartons)
Contractor-Focused Items
- Advanced Concrete Screeds LLC – Black Beauty vibratory power screed
- Allen Engineering – Buggy Track (STD) 16Poly Kohler 27HP
- American Society of Concrete Contractors – Concrete Executive Leadership Forum Registration
- Bee Access Products – "Lifeline Products" package – GM560E
- BlastONE International – Nova 3 respirator with C40
- Bosch Power Tools – CORE18V 8 tool kit
- Calculated Industries – six model 4225 ConcreteCal
- Caterpillar Inc. and Caterpillar Dealers – one month rental of Cat wheel loader or excavator or equivalent in U.S.
- Caterpillar Inc. and Caterpillar Dealers – one month rental of Cat skid steer loader or equivalent in U.S.
- COMMAND Center – COMMAND Center Concrete Maturity Systems
- Convergent Concrete Technologies – 55-gallon drums Pentra-Sil (H) + Pentra-Sil (IH)
- Doosan Bobcat – RX-304H upright rammer
- d.p dorfmueller Co. Inc. – Print reading for concrete videos with textbooks
- Generac Power Systems – XC6500E portable generator
- Giatec Scientific Inc. – SmartRock wireless maturity sensor pack
- GPS Lockbox – three push to talk hands-free communication devices
- HD Supply White Cap – Milwaukee M18 Fuel HD three tool packout kit
- HD Supply White Cap – DeWALT 20V MAX 5-tool combo kit DCK592L2
- Hilti – SF6H + SID 4+ SR 6 combo
- Husqvarna Construction Products – power cutter with blades
- ICRI – two copies of the Concrete Repair Manual two volume set
- ICRI – two sets of ICRI's Concrete Surface Profile Chips
- ICRI – two Concrete Surface Repair Technician (CSRT) registrations
- ISKCO Ltd – two Handy-Vib internal concrete vibrators
- Makita U.S.A. – Makita XT150118V cordless Li-ion 15-piece combo kit
- MAPEI Corporation – two pallets Planitop X, Planitop XS (depending on location)
- MEVA Formwork Systems Inc. – 2,000 sq. ft. of Imperial Vertical formwork
- Milspec Industries – GFCI power distribution box and cords
- Minnich Manufacturing Co. Inc. – Stinger Flex shaft concrete vibrator
- Multiquip Inc. – Multiquip Whiteman HHNG5 ride-on trowel
- Northrock Industries Inc. – one 3/4 hp concrete vibrator with 10 ft. shaft and one ½ inch head
- The Quikrete Companies – two loads of 80 lb. Quikrete concrete (1,176 bags)
- Ritz Safety – $5,000 from 2020 full line catalog
- Sky Climber LLC – Sky Stage Ultra two-meter stage
- Solomon Colors Inc. – Brickform Paladiano "Fractured Cyprus State" concrete stamps
- Somero Enterprises Inc. – Somero S-485 laser screed machine
- Stanley Black & Decker – two 20V cordless combo kits
- Stanley Black & Decker (DeWALT) – five DeWALT tool packages
- Sunbelt Rentals - three $500 off rental certificates
- Tools & Accessories Corp. – contractor and industrial supplies - Bosch PB360C PowerBox jobsite radio
- Topcon Positioning Systems –Topcon Hiper VR Base/Rover with data collector software
- Trimble - Tekla Structures – Construction Modeling – 12-month subscription
- Volvo Construction Equipment – 2016 brand new Volvo ECR25D compact excavator, serial no.4554
- Zircon – four MetalliScanner MT7 units
Other Industry Segment Items
- AFINITAS – one pallet of rebar wheel spacers
- American Concrete Pipe Association – ACPA annual convention registration and lodging
- Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute – five individual PCI Level I certification schools tuition
Items of Interest to Everyone
- Advanced Lubrication Specialties – Philadelphia sports package for four
- Advancing Organizational Excellence (AOE) – Social media audit
- Advancing Organizational Excellence (AOE) – Website content audit
- Allen-Villere Partners – New Orleans stay and quail hunt for four
- Allied Concrete Co., an Eagle Corporation Company – Golf at Spring Creek Golf Club in central Virginia
- Allison Transmission – $350 in Allison gift cards
- American Concrete Institute – Excellence In Concrete Awards and Reception
- Baker Concrete Construction Inc. – Kentucky Derby package for two
- BMW Performance Driving Schools– BMW VIP Track Meet driving event
- Bobcat Company – 12 sets of Bobcat scale models
- Bradford Renaissance Portraits Corporation – Portrait by Bradford with hotel stay
- Bridgestone – Bridgestone golf clubs and bag
- Bridgestone Tire – one set of Bridgestone or Firestone Passenger or LT tires
- Burnco USA – Dallas golf weekend for four at the Four Seasons Hotel (airfare included)
- CEMEX – Sports weekend package for four in Los Angeles
- Cemstone – four tickets to Minnesota Viking game
- Charles Pankow Builders Ltd. – 2021 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game tickets for four
- Chevron Lubricants – Golf for four at Arcadia Bluffs in northern Michigan
- Colorado Wilderness Rides and Guides – Whitewater fly fishing adventure package for four
- Conco Companies (The) – Napa Valley weekend for four
- ConcreteCareers.com – Discounted placement service
- Concrete Supply Company – Outdoor sportsman's package
- Corcentric – $300 dinner certificate to your favorite restaurant
- Dunn Investment Company – Quail hunting at Circle M Plantation in Mississippi
- Erie Strayer Company – Lenovo Ideapad 15.6 inch laptop
- Frank Kozeliski Consulting Engineer – concrete gavel
- Frank Kozeliski Consulting Engineer – concrete Mason jar
- Frank Kozeliski Consulting Engineer – concrete business cards (set of 25)
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company – A ride on the Goodyear blimp for four passengers
- Holliday Rock – Los Angeles Lakers tickets for four
- Housby – $1,500 gift certificate to Golf Galaxy
- Irving Materials Inc. – Nashville Predators tickets for four
- Jennifer LeFevre – Washington Nationals tickets for two
- John Deere Construction & Forestry Division – John Deere X570 lawn tractor with 48-inch Accel Deep mower deck
- Las Aminas Concrete/California State University CIM Patrons/Bill Albanese – Escape to Seascape and experience beautiful Monterey Bay
- Lehigh Hanson – San Francisco Giants tickets with parking
- Mahindra Automotive North America – ROXOR off road vehicle
- Martin Concrete Construction Inc. – I-Pad Pro and removable keyboard
- Martin Marietta Materials – Dallas Cowboys suite tickets and hotel stay
- Miles Sand & Gravel – Sailgating at University of Washington Pac 12 Husky game and weekend in Seattle
- Mobile Tranquility LLC – $100 Massage Therapy gift certificate
- MTSU CIM Patrons – Houseboat rental with travel allowance
- MTSU CIM Patrons – Nashville experience Ppckage
- National Precast Concrete Association – magazine advertisement
- National Precast Concrete Association Foundation – $250 Amazon gift card
- Peter Romano – Buffalo Sabres NHL hockey tickets
- Peterbilt Motors Company – $20,000 PACCAR parts card
- Petro-Canada Lubricants – Benelli Montefeltro shotgun
- PSCL – Case of Canadian wine
- Ready Mix USA – University of Alabama football tickets
- Rogers Group Inc. – Hog hunting in Tennessee mountains for two
- Rush Enterprises Inc. – Dallas Cowboys tickets
- Sandler Training – two one-day sales, sales management or leadership training for up to 25 people
- Silvi Group Companies Inc. – Collectors' wine from Larry Silvi's personal collection
- Stego Industries – Four Anaheim Ducks tickets
- Stoneway Concrete – Seattle Mariners tickets
- Texas State CIM Patrons – Driftwood Texas wine country vacation
- Thomas Concrete Company – Atlanta golf package at Hawks Ridge Golf Club
- United Rentals Inc. – Two tickets - PGA event with $500 travel allowance
- U.S. Concrete – San Francisco travel package for two
- U.S. Concrete – Unforgettable weekend in New York City for four
- U.S. Concrete – Washington D.C. travel package for two
- U.S. Concrete – Dallas Sports for four
- Vulcan Materials Company - Two rounds of golf for four at TPC Sawgrass plus lodging
- Webcor Concrete - Sailing San Francisco Bay
- Wirtgen America - Welcome to Nashville "Home of Country Music"
- World of Concrete - $500 Marriott gift cards
- Xtreme Whitetail Adventures – Three-day whitetail hunt 2020 season (Sept.– Dec.) for one hunter
Cash Donations
- Ash Grove – $5,000 cash donation
- Baldwin Filters – $1,000 cash donation
- Buzzi Unicem USA – $5,000 cash donation
- CIT Trucks – $2,000 cash donation
- Forterra – $3,000 cash donation
- Fraco Products Ltd. – $1,000 cash donation
- Jonel Engineering – $1,000 cash donation
- MHC Kenworth - GA, TX & OK – $2,500 cash donation
- Nevada Cement Company – $2,500 cash donation
- Sioux Corporation – $500 cash donation
- Structural Technologies – $5,000 cash donation
- United Rentals – $500 cash donation
- Volvo Construction Equipment – $10,000 cash donation
- W.R. Meadows – $4,000 cash donation
Once again, in addition to on-site bidding, internet bidding will be available on the Ritchie Bros. website. All items are available for bid whether in attendance at the show or not. Bidding can begin on the 100+ items in the silent auction immediately and continue bidding on any mobile device straight through the event. The live auction items will only be available for bidding during the event itself but can be bid on either in person or on-line. Auction participation instructions are available on the CIM website at http://concretedegree.com/auction/.