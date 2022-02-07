The National Steering Committee (NSC) for the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — announced it raised more than $1.740 million in gross revenue at its annual auction, held in conjunction with the World of Concrete on Jan. 19.

"This year's auction was a tremendous success, both in terms of the value of donated items and the auction participants," said Ben Robuck, CIM auction committee chairman.

"The results are indicative of the high value the concrete industry places on the CIM program. We thank the concrete industry for their tremendous support. In addition to a concrete mixer truck donated by Mack Trucks Inc. and McNeilus, a truck-mounted concrete pump donated by Alliance Concrete Pumps, a truck chassis donated by NORCAL Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Co., a high-performance mixer donated by Con-Tech Manufacturing Inc., an S-485 Laser Screed donated by Somero Enterprises and a Shumaker Industries' Load and Go Ready Mix Truck Wash system, we had a variety of items targeted specifically for the concrete industry."

"In addition to the above-mentioned items, we were pleased to have cement donations from cement industry leaders like CEMEX, Holcim, Lehigh Hanson Inc., Argos Cement, St. Marys Cement Inc., Roanoke Cement Company, GCC, Martin Marietta as well as admixture donations from CHRYSO Inc., Master Builders Solutions, Sika USA and GCP Applied Technologies," said CIM Marketing Committee Chairman Brian Gallagher.

"Once again, we had incredible support from the World of Concrete show management, Informa and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers," said Gallagher. "We also thank the many companies such as Command Alkon, Volvo Construction Equipment, Beck Industrial, Multiquip Inc., Allen Engineering and the numerous companies that donated items to the auction to make it a complete success."

In addition to the live auction, a silent auction also was held. This year, CIM had record proceeds from the silent auction. Live and silent auction items included cement, concrete saws, drills, mixers, vibrators, safety equipment, screeds, decorative concrete tools, water meters, pumps, generators, training sessions, reference books, iPads and laptop computers, sports travel packages and golf and vacation travel packages.

For more information, visit www.concretedegree.com.

