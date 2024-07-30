List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Condux International Updates Website, Catalog

    Condux International Inc. has revamped its website to align with a new catalog and product line card, enhancing user experience with interactive features like rollover callouts and 360-degree photo viewers. The site offers easy navigation to find cable installation equipment products and resources like Condux University. Visit www.condux.com for more information.

    Tue July 30, 2024 - National Edition
    Condux International


    The new site is designed to maximize the interactive experience for end users, distributors and internal sales personnel.
    Photo courtesy of Condux
    The new site is designed to maximize the interactive experience for end users, distributors and internal sales personnel.

    Condux International Inc., a manufacturer of cable installation tools and equipment, recently launched a new, updated, comprehensive website.

    The site aligns the product menu system with a newly updated catalog and product line card to make it easy for users to find the products they need.

    The new site is designed to maximize the interactive experience for end users, distributors and internal sales personnel. Many flagship products feature rollover callouts and 360-degree photo viewers. The refined navigation system provides easy access to information on Condux's complete line of cable installation equipment, the company said.

    The new Condux catalog, along with various product manuals and brochures, is available online by page or full download in PDF format. Users also can find information on Condux University, new products and more. The website has the most up to date information about the Condux line of power, telecom and fiber optic cable installation equipment.

    For more information, visit www.condux.com.




