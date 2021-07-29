The new GS500 fiber optic cable blower incorporates precision load cells and integrated electronics to make installation fast, safe and efficient.

Condux International will display several pieces of new equipment at the Utility Expo that serve as the foundation of its integrated installation solution.

The new GS500 fiber optic cable blower incorporates precision load cells and integrated electronics to make installation fast, safe and efficient. Used in conjunction with Condux's pull monitoring device (PMD) and new reel trailer, a single operator can control the payout speed of the cable on the reel reducing the amount of labor needed, according to the manufacturer.

The new equipment is used in conjunction with a recently introduced 3D Gyro mapping system from Prisum Technologies (A Company of Condux International) to create a complete Integrated Installation Solution. Digital "as-built" maps are created that identify obstacles prior to the cable installation, thereby avoiding damage to expensive cable and reducing overall project times.

Attendees also will see Condux's new lightweight stringing block system. The new modular approach features a 10- and 20-in. array style blocks made from nonconductive materials that weigh up to 50 percent less than the full-size equivalent. In addition, Condux will display its full line of cable installation tools and equipment, including cable pullers, fiber optic and micro fiber blowers and aerial cable installation products.

The Utility Expo is scheduled for Sept. 28 to 30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

For more information, visit www.condux.com.

