ConExpo-Con/AGG — in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation — announced the three forests of greatest need where more than 139,000 trees are being planted in honor of each individual who attended the 2023 show.

The planting projects will occur over the next several months, with a primary focus in priority reforestation regions across the United States to support habitat restoration, biodiversity and disaster recovery. They include:

— From July to October 2021, the Dixie Fire ripped through Northern California, leaving behind a burn scar of more than 963,000 acres — the second most destructive wildfire in the state's history. The newly planted trees from the ConExpo-Con/AGG partnership will begin to reestablish animal habitats disrupted by the fire. As the trees take root and grow into mature stands, root systems will prevent erosion while improving the water quality for nearby Lake Almanor. Oregon/Washington — The Pacific Northwest is known for its stunning landscapes that are home to dozens of rivers and watersheds, which are crucial to supporting the area's residents and wildlife. Over time, deforestation and flood control measures have degraded these important rivers. Planting projects aim to use trees as a tool to restore these watersheds. ConExpo-Con/AGG is helping to plant a diverse blend of tree species that will provide cooling shade and water filtration to protect critical salmon populations within these ecosystems.

— The Pacific Northwest is known for its stunning landscapes that are home to dozens of rivers and watersheds, which are crucial to supporting the area's residents and wildlife. Over time, deforestation and flood control measures have degraded these important rivers. Planting projects aim to use trees as a tool to restore these watersheds. ConExpo-Con/AGG is helping to plant a diverse blend of tree species that will provide cooling shade and water filtration to protect critical salmon populations within these ecosystems. Georgia Rare Habitat — Longleaf pine was once the dominant tree species in the South, but early settlers cleared the forests for agriculture and lumber. Today, longleaf pine covers less than 3 percent of its original range and the loss of the ecosystem has been devastating to the nearly 600 animal and plant species that depend on it. Through ConExpo-Con/AGG's commitment to this large-scale restoration effort, longleaf and shortleaf pines will be planted across private and public lands in central Georgia.

For the past 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has worked to plant nearly 500 million trees around the world. Through a vast network of partnerships, the Foundation facilitates projects that empower organizations of all sizes to reach their ESG, CSR, and sustainability goals via measurable, impactful work.

"Through their shared support of these impactful projects, ConExpo-Con/AGG and its network have demonstrated a commitment to critical forest ecosystems," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Our team was honored to attend one of North America's largest trade shows to discuss and celebrate the unique power of trees with industry leaders from around the world."

Held every three years, ConExpo-Con/AGG attracts attendees from all sectors of the construction industry. The partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation represents the first of many steps in helping reduce the industry's environmental impact and increase sustainability efforts at the show. In addition, ConExpo-Con/AGG's education featured 13 different sessions for attendees that focused on sustainability, including tracking emissions, recycling and carbon neutrality.

"ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 emphasized how the construction industry is evolving in many ways to adapt to sustainable technologies, products and practices, including this partnership," said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo-Con/AGG show director. "Natural climate solutions, such as planting trees, help to sequester carbon from the atmosphere while also providing cleaner air and water, soil stabilization, and protecting wildlife habitats. The 139,100 tress that are being planted across the U.S. as part of our partnership will hopefully make our show attendees proud to know that this donation will help contribute to reforestation and biodiversity."

For more information, visit www.conexpoconagg.com and arborday.org.

