ConExpo-Con/AGG celebrates Careers in Construction Month, highlighting workforce development and the importance of skilled labor. The event aims to inspire the next generation of tradespeople with workshops, site tours and discussions on innovation and sustainability in the construction industry.

ConExpo-Con/AGG photo ConExpo-Con/AGG joins the nationwide celebration of Careers in Construction Month this October, recognizing the professionals who shape our roads, infrastructure and skylines.

ConExpo-Con/AGG joins the nationwide celebration of Careers in Construction Month this October, recognizing the professionals who shape our roads, infrastructure and skylines, and calling attention to the rewarding career paths that power the built world.

Held every three years and returning March 3–7, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev., ConExpo-Con/AGG is North America's largest construction trade show, where 150,000 industry professionals gather to experience the latest equipment, technology and education. This October, the show is spotlighting the people behind the machines and promoting pathways to strengthen and sustain the construction workforce.

"The future of construction is bright, but it's also being built right now in classrooms, in apprenticeships and on job sites across the country," said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo-Con/AGG show director. "This month, we're celebrating not just the equipment and innovation that define ConExpo-Con/AGG, but the skilled individuals and employers who bring it all to life. We're inviting the industry to invest in people as much as in machines."

Building Workforce Starts With Hiring Right People

As the demand for skilled workers remains high, effective hiring and retention strategies are more critical than ever. A recent survey by the Associated General Contractors of America found that 94 percent of construction firms reported open skilled labor positions, and 42 percnt increased training investments to address the gap.

Dr. Larry Kokkelenberg, a longtime expert on organizational development who spoke at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023, emphasized in his free e-book, 'Hiring and Retaining Good Employees', that successful companies start by identifying the traits of top performers and hiring with intentionality.

"When employees talk to their friends and family about good pay, strong leadership and growth opportunities, they become your best recruiters," Kokkelenberg said. "It's not just about filling roles; it's about building commitment."

His insights offer a roadmap for developing referral programs, leveraging internships, engaging veteran pipelines like the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program, and offering robust training programs that show employees they matter.

Get Involved During Careers in Construction Month

Throughout October, ConExpo-Con/AGG encourages construction professionals, employers and educators to engage with their communities and inspire the next generation of tradespeople. Suggested activities include:

• mentoring young professionals or students exploring the industry;

• hosting site tours or speaking at career fairs and high schools;

• sharing personal stories on social media using the #CICM hashtag;

• promoting safety and professional development on the job site; and

• supporting training programs through local outreach, upskilling, apprenticeships, internships or sponsorships.

New Highlights, Workshops for ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026

Ground Breakers Stage: Located in the West Hall, this all-new keynote platform will feature industry voices on the topics that matter most — technology, workforce development, mental health, sustainability and the public policies shaping tomorrow's job site.

EmpowerHER Workshop: Celebrating Women in Construction Week, this new addition will bring women professionals together for panels, networking and leadership insights to drive inclusion and advancement in the field.

Small Business Workshop: Designed to equip small contractors and vendors with tools for growth, attendees will gain access to resources, business strategies and connection-building opportunities tailored for lean teams and emerging players.

Shop Talks & Walks: Get hands-on with real-world solutions to daily challenges. This workshop focuses on equipment maintenance, operational efficiency and quick wins you can take back to the job site.

Why Attend ConExpo-Con/AGG

With more than 150 expert-led sessions, ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026 offers a uniquely immersive opportunity to sharpen skills, explore solutions and stay ahead of industry change. The education tracks are designed to meet the evolving needs of contractors, business owners, fleet managers and tradespeople.

Attendees can participate in tailored learning experiences across core areas such as:

• Sustainability: Eco-conscious practices that reduce environmental impact.

• Equipment Management & Maintenance: Maximizing uptime and asset life.

• Technology Solutions: Increasing accuracy, efficiency and productivity.

• Safety & Health: New protocols and training to protect crews and job sites.

• Business Best Practices: Financial, operational and strategic insights.

• Workforce Development: Recruiting, retaining and growing talent.

Why Join Construction

According to the Associated Builders and Contractors, the United States construction industry must attract 439,000 additional workers in 2025 to meet labor demand and keep pace with project backlogs. This growing industry offers pathways for individuals of all backgrounds to build their futures, and often without the burden of student debt.

Construction is one of the few sectors where hands-on experience, reliability and a willingness to learn can translate quickly into advancement and stability. From skilled trades and heavy equipment operation to project management and sustainability innovation, the career options are wide-ranging and essential.

Looking Ahead to ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026

As the construction industry builds new roads, bridges and futures, ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026 will serve as the epicenter of construction innovation, workforce education and equipment excellence. Attendees can expect five days of hands-on demos, best-in-class training sessions and conversations that will shape the future of construction.

For more information, visit www.conexpoconagg.com.

