List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    ConExpo-Con/AGG Opens Call for Education Session, Speaker Proposals

    ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026 is seeking speaker and education session proposals for their upcoming event in Las Vegas. Industry experts can submit topics like business best practices, technology, safety, and sustainability before the deadline on Feb. 3, 2025.

    Thu November 07, 2024 - National Edition
    ConExpo-Con/AGG


    Shutterstock photo/Gorodenkoff

    ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026 announced the opening of online submissions for speakers, educational topics and session proposals as part of its education offering at the show, March 3-7, 2026, in Las Vegas.

    Online submissions will be accepted until Feb. 3, 2025.

    North America's leading construction trade show invites industry thought leaders and subject matter experts to submit proposals to speak as part of its extensive education program.

    "Being part of the ConExpo-Con/AGG education program means more than just speaking to a crowd; it's about contributing to the ongoing innovation and progress of the construction industry," said ConExpo-Con/AGG Show Director Dana Wuesthoff. "This is a platform where insights turn into action, and we're proud to facilitate sessions that have such a meaningful impact on attendees and their businesses."

    Speakers discuss new challenges, industry growth and a diverse workforce. While contributing to the advancement of the rapidly evolving construction industry with up-to-date knowledge, experience and business development strategy.

    Speakers, educators and influences share a range of topics, including:

    • Aggregates
    • Asphalt
    • Workforce
    • Business best practices
    • Concrete
    • Cranes, rigging and aerial lift
    • Earthmoving and site development
    • Emerging technology
    • Equipment management and maintenance
    • Risk management
    • Safety and health
    • Sustainability
    • Technology solutions

    Submit proposals here

    For more information, visit www.conexpoconagg.com.




    Today's top stories

    Raising I-95 in North Carolina's Coastal Plain

    VIDEO: $4.7B Gordie Howe International Bridge Project Nears Completion

    One Lane Reopened in Each Direction On I-26 Bridge in Tenn. Following Hurricane Damage

    Construction Market Boosts Economy

    Voters Approve $41B for State, Local Transportation Investment

    VIDEO: KEMROC Expands; Plans to Increase Nationwide Presence

    Trimble Introduces Siteworks Machine Guidance Module for Compact Track Loaders

    UMaine Building $82M Research Facility; Sen. Collins Helps Secure $133M for Bridge Replacements



     

    Read more about...

    Business News ConExpo ConExpo 2026







    \\ \\ \\