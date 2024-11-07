ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026 is seeking speaker and education session proposals for their upcoming event in Las Vegas. Industry experts can submit topics like business best practices, technology, safety, and sustainability before the deadline on Feb. 3, 2025.

Shutterstock photo/Gorodenkoff

ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026 announced the opening of online submissions for speakers, educational topics and session proposals as part of its education offering at the show, March 3-7, 2026, in Las Vegas.

Online submissions will be accepted until Feb. 3, 2025.

North America's leading construction trade show invites industry thought leaders and subject matter experts to submit proposals to speak as part of its extensive education program.

"Being part of the ConExpo-Con/AGG education program means more than just speaking to a crowd; it's about contributing to the ongoing innovation and progress of the construction industry," said ConExpo-Con/AGG Show Director Dana Wuesthoff. "This is a platform where insights turn into action, and we're proud to facilitate sessions that have such a meaningful impact on attendees and their businesses."

Speakers discuss new challenges, industry growth and a diverse workforce. While contributing to the advancement of the rapidly evolving construction industry with up-to-date knowledge, experience and business development strategy.

Speakers, educators and influences share a range of topics, including:

Aggregates

Asphalt

Workforce

Business best practices

Concrete

Cranes, rigging and aerial lift

Earthmoving and site development

Emerging technology

Equipment management and maintenance

Risk management

Safety and health

Sustainability

Technology solutions

Submit proposals here

For more information, visit www.conexpoconagg.com.

