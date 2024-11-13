Larry Kokkelenberg shared insights at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 on hiring and retaining construction talent. His e-book offers strategies for attracting, interviewing, onboarding, and retaining staff, aiming to address labor shortages and workforce challenges in the industry.

ConExpo-Con/AGG photo

Author, trainer, scholar and skilled practitioner Larry Kokkelenberg delivered four critical steps to building and retaining a quality workforce in the rapidly evolving construction industry during a live educational session at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023. His presentation and industry leading insights are now available for download in a comprehensive free e-book.

Labor shortages and workforce challenges are at the forefront of the construction industry. In this e-book, Kokkelenberg discusses:

How to attract the right people

How do conduct effective interviews

How to provide a good onboarding experience

How to retain staff year round

"In an industry where labor shortages and technical challenges persist, Dr. Kokkelenberg provides some clarity on how to keep good employees on staff," said ConExpo-Con/AGG Show Director Dana Wuesthoff. "These four steps tell us how to be authentic leaders, find talent and maintain a quality workforce."

Kokkelenberg has more than 40 years of training program and development experience, educating over 200,000 leaders and consulting over 200 organizations with more than 40 training programs.

Download the e-book here.

Today's top stories