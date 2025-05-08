ConExpo-Con/AGG and The Utility Expo partner with AFSP to promote mental health in the construction industry. Initiatives include specialized training, community events, and support for suicide prevention, aiming to prioritize well-being and break the stigma surrounding mental health.

ConExpo-Con/AGG and The Utility Expo announced a new partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

AFSP is the largest private funder of suicide prevention research in the United States and a leader on advocacy, education and community engagement to fight suicide. Together, they will launch a multi-year initiative to provide mental health education, suicide prevention resources and training tailored specifically to the needs of the construction industry.

ConExpo-Con/AGG and The Utility Expo are owned and produced by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

The construction sector continues to face one of the highest suicide rates of any profession. Through this collaboration, the trade shows will serve as a powerful platform to raise awareness and equip industry professionals with the tools to foster a culture that prioritizes mental health and well-being.

"Our industry is built by people — and protecting their mental health is just as critical as ensuring their physical safety," said Megan Tanel, president and CEO of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), which owns and operates both shows. "By partnering with AFSP, ConExpo-Con/AGG and The Utility Expo will amplify essential conversations, deliver accessible training, and help make suicide prevention a standard part of how we do business."

AFSP will deliver specialized programming at AEM industry trade shows and provide regular virtual training sessions for construction industry workers. The partnership also includes support for AFSP's community events and initiatives to certify leaders in best practices for suicide prevention.

"This partnership with ConExpo-Con/AGG builds on our commitment to the construction industry and our support of mental health in workplaces," said AFSP CEO Bob Gebbia. "By taking actions that help people thrive emotionally, and by providing programs and resources to ensure people struggling get the help they need — we can prevent suicide. We are proud of this partnership and the growing commitment of industries to join us in saving lives from suicide."

This partnership reflects a growing movement within the construction industry to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and create safer, more supportive workplaces.

For more information, visit https://www.conexpoconagg.com.

