ConExpo-Con/AGG Registrations Outpacing 2017

Mon March 02, 2020 - National Edition
AEM


More than 4,000 new registrations for ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE, North America's largest construction trade show, have been made since the beginning of this week with just days to go before the opening day on March 10 in Las Vegas. Advance registration is well ahead of the 2017 show and more than 130,000 are expected to attend to interact with more than 2,500 exhibitors.

"Registrations are on track to make ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE 2020 one of the largest in show history," said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo-Con/AGG show director. "We recognize news about COVID-19 is a concern and we want to be as transparent as possible about what we are doing to provide a safe and successful experience for everyone at the show."

With recent news about global health concerns in mind, ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE show management also are doing everything necessary to put attendee and exhibitor health, safety and comfort at the forefront, including increasing deployment of hand sanitizer stations across the show floor, grounds and meeting rooms, and increasing the cleaning schedule of all public areas. For additional information, visit https://www.conexpoconagg.com/visit/covid-19-update/

"No Handshake" Policy Encouraged Onsite

Show Management also has arranged for "No Handshake" buttons and stickers to be distributed at the show. In addition, large signage will be visible throughout the show to remind everyone of hygiene best practices and guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

"We know how much a solid handshake can mean to engender trust and bonding between two people discussing major business decisions," said Wuesthoff. "But in the interest of keeping everyone as healthy as possible, we want to impress upon everyone that it's okay to replace that custom with something as simple as a thumbs-up, a wave, a fist or elbow bump, or even the exchange of mobile phone numbers."

ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE are taking COVID-19 very seriously and are fully invested and prepared to host successful shows. Ultimately, we encourage everyone to make responsible decisions and stay home if they are sick.

For more information, visit https://www.conexpoconagg.com.


 

