Photo courtesy of Connect Work Tools Derek Young

Connect Work Tools, an Exodus Global company, announced the promotion of Derek Young to service manager.

In this pivotal role, Young will coordinate field service installations, service training, rebuilds and troubleshooting, ensuring that Connect Work Tools delivers unparalleled support to its customers nationwide.

Young brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence in the field service industry. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in enhancing the capabilities of Connect Work Tools' service team.

With field service technicians strategically placed throughout the United States, Connect Work Tools is poised to provide robust and timely services to its customers.

Young's promotion comes at a time when Connect Work Tools is expanding its service reach and capabilities. The company is committed to delivering high-quality service support to its customers, ensuring the optimal performance and longevity of its attachments, which include breakers, pulverizers, grapples, magnets and compactors.

"With Derek at the helm of our service team, we are confident in our ability to provide superior service support to our customers," said Brian Hawn, vice president of service at Exodus Global. "Derek's coordination of field service installations, training and troubleshooting will significantly enhance our service offerings, ensuring that our customers receive the best possible support."

Connect Work Tools' commitment to excellence is further strengthened by the full support of the entire Exodus Service Team. This collaboration ensures that customers benefit from the combined expertise and resources of both Connect Work Tools and Exodus Global, the company said.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of Connect Work Tools service manager," said Young. "Together our team will continue to build and grow Connects high standards of service and customer relationships."

As service manager, Young will play a crucial role in delivering on Connect Work Tools' promise of exceptional service and support. His leadership will drive the continued success and growth of the company's service operations.

For more information, visit www.connectworktools.com.

